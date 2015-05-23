Old meets new: homes rescued through renovation

As property prices over the last decade in London jump higher than an Olympic pole-vaulter, it makes sense that individuals, families, and developers are looking to new and innovative dwellings to renovate and invest in. As dreadful as the cost of some luxury properties in the UK can be, it has initiated some wonderfully inventive and stylish renovation and refurbishment of derelict buildings. In contrast to the extreme urgency and desire for land in England, there are also countless buildings that everyday fall into disuse and disrepair.
Today on homify, we’ve taken a look at some wonderful renewal of homes that have been rescued and given a new lease on life. Get some encouragement and inspiration for your next property makeover, and check out the following brilliant examples below.
A quintessentially British home, this wonderful house is unrecognisable from its previous state. Originally this Grade II listed home had functioned as 3 separate flats, but the owners with the help of architects Hamilton King completely transformed the structure. Replete with all the modern necessities and conveniences, this home retains its historic elements but blends a thoughtful and striking addition which adds interest and a sense of contemporary sophistication to the dwelling. Bi-fold doors work wonderfully with this new addition and give a sense of openness to the space, while the red brick façade is still visible within the home, and imparts rustic charm, and British tradition.
A common problem with older homes is that they are not built for functional 21st century living. Often spaces are small and poky, without enough natural light, and sectioned off, avoiding free movement throughout the spaces. In order to bring these dwellings up to date and liveable, we need to renovate or extend. This is a wonderful example of just that. Homes built during certain periods in history have living spaces which do not coordinate with our current way to relaxing and socialising. Illustrated here is a brilliant extension which has embraced striking internal features, and a bespoke plywood kitchen. The extensive use of glass ensures the space is light, bright, and airy.
Built in the mid 1700’s on the Heridean Isle of Coll, this square-cornered house was in ruins until the owners decided to salvage it and renovate. With the help of WT Architecture, this building was given a new lease on life and a contemporary upgrade. Creating a wonderful juxtaposition of old and new, the existing stone walls are interposed with sleek glass, and sympathetic extensions. An architectural feat, this is a brilliant example of what can be achieved in restoring and preserving historic structures, whilst renewing them for today’s lifestyle.
Immediately looking at this home, you are struck with the strong design and thoughtfulness of the renovation. This semi-detached home has been reorganised to suit a modern lifestyle. Complete internal modification, as well as a stunning extension have created a space that is a stylish blend of old and new. Surprisingly the extremely modern addition is sympathetic to the original construction and looks seamless as well as creating interest and intrigue. Sliding glass panels complete the space and let the outside ‘in’ while the linear and geometric nature of the extension is sophisticatedly chic.
Too often old buildings, farmhouses, and barns fall into disrepair, decay, and are eventually bulldozed to make way for new construction. That is not the case for this brilliant restoration and construction. A-Zero Architects have splendidly given this old cow shed and dairy a second chance at life. Retaining the original walls, this home has been built around its original features and presents a wonderful combination of historic tradition, and contemporary elements.
This stunning building in Camberwell has been lovingly rejuvenated and restored into a multi-purpose residential and commercial space. What is most striking about this restoration is the way it has included very contemporary glass elements as seen in this example, as well as ensuring it is in-keeping with the existing structure. From the front you are unable to see what lies beyond its façade, but upon closer inspection it is visible that this is a very special property with a wonderful combination of contemporary thinking and sympathetic restorative architecture.