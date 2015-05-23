Old meets new: homes rescued through renovation

As property prices over the last decade in London jump higher than an Olympic pole-vaulter, it makes sense that individuals, families, and developers are looking to new and innovative dwellings to renovate and invest in. As dreadful as the cost of some luxury properties in the UK can be, it has initiated some wonderfully inventive and stylish renovation and refurbishment of derelict buildings. In contrast to the extreme urgency and desire for land in England, there are also countless buildings that everyday fall into disuse and disrepair.

Today on homify, we’ve taken a look at some wonderful renewal of homes that have been rescued and given a new lease on life. Get some encouragement and inspiration for your next property makeover, and check out the following brilliant examples below.