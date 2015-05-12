Total renovation of a Buckinghamshire home

We would be more than happy to be invited to stay in this stunning guest room! The panelled wall and wooden dressing table look great against the simple white walls. A mixture of country style interiors with modern design come together in this room, and the result is a smart and contemporary, but also cosy and homely guest room. The pitched roof means that part of the space is more difficult to work with, but Stunning Spaces Ltd. have managed it to perfection.

