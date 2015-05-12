Your browser is out-of-date.

Total renovation of a Buckinghamshire home

Loading admin actions …

This striking family home has seen a total transformation in recent times, taking it from drab and dreary to a fresh and contemporary property to be proud of. Thanks to Stunning Spaces Ltd. this house has received a new kitchen, new windows, a new conservatory and 3 new bathrooms, not to mention underfloor heating, modernised interiors and a newly landscaped garden—and the most surprising thing? It only took 6 months to complete! If you're intrigued to find out more, read on…

The traditional exterior

The traditional façade looks characterful and welcoming, with plenty of variety in form which creates an interesting visual. To the back, large windows look out on to a spacious deck, perfect for sunbathing and dining al-fresco when the weather allows. A sizeable, low-maintenance garden is just one more feature which makes this a perfect family home.

A grand hallway

The classic hallway is a truly spectacular space to be greeted with upon arrival. A tasteful colour scheme of soft white and cream shades make the area look light and open. A few individual pieces have been chosen to add character to the hallway, including a vintage style wall clock and contemporary vase coated in a metallic silver lacquer. The floor to ceiling window allows for plenty of natural light to enter the lower floor, creating a greater sense of space. 

Modern design with personality

The kitchen incorporates modern designs, embracing the current trend for glass tables and white furniture. The kitchen cabinets are made from a wood in a warm, rich tone, and atop the cabinets sit glossy white benchtops, providing a stark contrast. The silver 'legs' beneath the kitchen island are an unusual and quirky feature that adds an interesting twist to the modern design. The tiled floor is more traditional, though still fits in with the more contemporary aspects of the kitchen. 

A living room with classic conservatory

The elegant living room conforms to the same colour scheme we've seen throughout the rest of the property, and is also light and bright thanks to the beautiful new conservatory with view out to the garden, which has been newly landscaped. 

Fit for guests

We would be more than happy to be invited to stay in this stunning guest room! The panelled wall and wooden dressing table look great against the simple white walls. A mixture of country style interiors with modern design come together in this room, and the result is a smart and contemporary, but also cosy and homely guest room. The pitched roof means that part of the space is more difficult to work with, but Stunning Spaces Ltd. have managed it to perfection. 

What do you think of the new look of this traditional home? Leave us a comment and let us know!

