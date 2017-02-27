A family's small boring garden gets a snazzy makeover

We're not casting aspersions on the owners of this garden when we say it used to be boring. We all know that turning a small terraced house garden into a beautiful outdoor space is a challenge and the before pictures demonstrate that steps were taken to try and make it more fun and usable.

However, there really isn't a substitute for an experienced gardener's touch and the end result of this transformation project proves that beyond any shadow of doubt.

If you keep looking at your small garden and thinking it's falling woefully short of the style mark, let us give you some cracking ideas you can copy!