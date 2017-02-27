A family's small boring garden gets a snazzy makeover

We're not casting aspersions on the owners of this garden when we say it used to be boring. We all know that turning a small terraced house garden into a beautiful outdoor space is a challenge and the before pictures demonstrate that steps were taken to try and make it more fun and usable.
However, there really isn't a substitute for an experienced gardener's touch and the end result of this transformation project proves that beyond any shadow of doubt.
If you keep looking at your small garden and thinking it's falling woefully short of the style mark, let us give you some cracking ideas you can copy!
Technically, this is a garden and it's one that's been geared towards family enjoyment, but the threadbare grass, uninspired borders and tatty swing set aren't exactly filling the space with pretty motifs.
It all just feels a bit drab!
Ah, so we're seeing some potential here, thanks to the interesting al fresco dining spot.
Sure, there's a clear need for a sociable terrace, nicer grass, a better path and some more vibrant plants, but there's the semblance of an enjoyable area here.
It would have been simple to lay new turf, jazz up the path, throw in some pretty border plants and call this project complete, but that's demonstrably as far from what actually happened as possible.
Nothing was left in its original position, including the path, which has been moved to the other side of the garden. The new white border wall also looks terrific!
It's amazing what a dramatic change has been brought into effect with some seemingly simple ideas. A far more stylish path and a dazzling white border wall take centre stage, while lush grass and well-considered borders finish the look.
The inclusion of a decked terrace further down the garden has also opened up extra social potential.
Considering not too much has been done in terms of trying to make the space bigger, this garden actually looks far more spacious.
Removing the old swing set was a great plan, making way for more beautiful plants and better grass, which in turn has lifted the area from drab to gorgeous. We always suggest fairy lights, but a few here would certainly look good!
We said a little patch of decking was a great way to increase the sociable feel of this garden and up close, you can see that we were right.
A few chairs, some good friends and perhaps a barbecue, would certainly make this wooden platform come to life!
