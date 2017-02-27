British country kitchen with modern features

Modern and country might not be two styles of kitchen you would normally expect to go together, and we'd agree with you, if we hadn't seen this terrific installation.

Lacking nothing in terms of convenience and style, somehow this masterclass in modern kitchen technology has maintained a sweet country-style appeal alongside all the innovative inclusions. While you might expect the overall aesthetic to be jarring, it isn't thanks to the help of a clever kitchen planner.

While this space has everything you could ever need, the trick was to camouflage the contemporary vibe, which is a goal we think you'll agree has been more than adequately achieved.

If you love the idea of a traditional country kitchen but simply can't live without your fancy technology, read on and see how you could combine the two!