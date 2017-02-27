British country kitchen with modern features

Modern and country might not be two styles of kitchen you would normally expect to go together, and we'd agree with you, if we hadn't seen this terrific installation.
Lacking nothing in terms of convenience and style, somehow this masterclass in modern kitchen technology has maintained a sweet country-style appeal alongside all the innovative inclusions. While you might expect the overall aesthetic to be jarring, it isn't thanks to the help of a clever kitchen planner.
While this space has everything you could ever need, the trick was to camouflage the contemporary vibe, which is a goal we think you'll agree has been more than adequately achieved.
If you love the idea of a traditional country kitchen but simply can't live without your fancy technology, read on and see how you could combine the two!
Take a quick look at this charming kitchen and what do you see? A vintage-style tap, butler sink, shaker cabinets and open wall shelves, all meaning what? A traditional country kitchen!
Cosy, warm and reminiscent of a simpler time, the rustic, pared back vibe is gorgeous but as you step a little closer, you start to notice how contemporary this kitchen actually is.
What we really like about this installation is how a commitment to a balanced and harmonious end result was clearly always in place.
Exposed stone walls meet DAB radios, traditional hanging pans find themselves next to tech blenders and just wait until we show you a feature of the cooker…
Can you spot the cooker? Yes, it's found directly underneath the integrated hob that looks so sleek and smooth it's almost impossible to pick it out.
Choosing a black worktop made the seamless integration so much simpler, and offers a pretty contrast to the cream cabinets, while staying true to a fairly traditional monochrome colour scheme.
We haven't shown you the best part yet though!
You wouldn't find this in many traditional country kitchens, would you?
A sunken extractor that pops up when you need it and seamlessly disappears into the worktop when you don't is just amazing! The fact it doesn't encroach on the gorgeous rustic styling is perhaps the biggest shock.
This bespoke kitchen is more than well put together and great to look at. It's also a wealth of inspired ideas that all of us can copy.
A good case in point is that beautiful inset spice shelving. Taking advantage of dead space, it will have freed up a wealth of valuable cupboard space and just look at the little shelf above the fridge, which is perfect for serving trays!
Is there anything this kitchen can't accommodate?
