Affordable patio renovation ideas

If you have a patio that feels a little lacklustre, you might be wondering what you can do to perk it up without needing to remortgage your home. Well, we've come up with some fantastic ideas you can consider!
Essentially, it's all about seamlessly tying your patio into your garden and defining it in a new and exciting way. While professional gardeners are masters of this art, we don't want you to undersell your own talents because, with a little inspiration, we know you can come up with something spectacular.
If you want to inject some serious style into your patio and enjoy a gorgeous, well-crafted space all summer long, take a look at which of these ideas would work in your garden…
Use budget natural stone tiles to create the patio itself. A neutral tone will look good in any garden!
Is economical but exceptionally striking and beautiful.
You might simply need to remove tatty items to bring your patio back to life.
Pallets can be a free materials resource!
Plus, it's easy to use and always looks modern and stylish.
Clearly mark out different patio zones, such as a seating area, dining spot and kid's play area.
Can be the answer to your boring patio prayers! How about growing some herbs in them too?
Take a walk on the wild side an embrace a little natural patio accompaniment.
But will significantly raise your relaxation levels.
This patio is beautiful because it's so simple. A modern water fountain has finished it off to amazing standards!
Will bring instant class and sophistication to an existing patio.
Painting an adjoining patio wall will make it really pop!
Is a simple yet effective way to make more of a plain patio.
How about building a barbecue on it? We've got some terrific examples you can copy!
To create a more organic, stylish ambience.
Add some planters and you'll really have something!
How about slicing your patio in half and adding a pool or hot tub?
For even more amazing garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Outdoor ovens and barbecues for patios.