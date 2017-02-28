Your browser is out-of-date.

Affordable patio renovation ideas

Extended living space - Manchester, Hannah Collins Garden Design
If you have a patio that feels a little lacklustre, you might be wondering what you can do to perk it up without needing to remortgage your home. Well, we've come up with some fantastic ideas you can consider! 

Essentially, it's all about seamlessly tying your patio into your garden and defining it in a new and exciting way. While professional gardeners are masters of this art, we don't want you to undersell your own talents because, with a little inspiration, we know you can come up with something spectacular.

If you want to inject some serious style into your patio and enjoy a gorgeous, well-crafted space all summer long, take a look at which of these ideas would work in your garden…

1. Budget natural stone tiles

Use budget natural stone tiles to create the patio itself. A neutral tone will look good in any garden!

2. Simple wooden decking

Is economical but exceptionally striking and beautiful.

3. Stick to shrubs and gravel

For a clean, unfussy look and tight budget control.

You can even get creative with your stone layouts!

4. Commit to a deep clean and a declutter

You might simply need to remove tatty items to bring your patio back to life.

5. Making your own wooden outdoor furniture

Pallets can be a free materials resource!

6. Concrete doesn't cost much

Plus, it's easy to use and always looks modern and stylish.

7. Define your areas

Clearly mark out different patio zones, such as a seating area, dining spot and kid's play area.

8. Hanging baskets

Can be the answer to your boring patio prayers! How about growing some herbs in them too?

9. Rockery edges

Take a walk on the wild side an embrace a little natural patio accompaniment.

10. Loungers and umbrellas won't break the bank

But will significantly raise your relaxation levels.

11. Simply beautiful

This patio is beautiful because it's so simple. A modern water fountain has finished it off to amazing standards!

12. Symmetrical potted plants

Will bring instant class and sophistication to an existing patio.

13. If you have a couple of hours spare

Painting an adjoining patio wall will make it really pop!

14. A wall-mounted fountain

Extended living space—Manchester

Is a simple yet effective way to make more of a plain patio.

15. Got a patio space already in place?

How about building a barbecue on it? We've got some terrific examples you can copy!

16. Be creative and use a medley of different materials

Contemporary Courtyard—Salford

To create a more organic, stylish ambience.

17. Stone cladding is an amazing way to perk up a patio wall

Add some planters and you'll really have something!

18. Even the smallest of gardens can have some luxury

How about slicing your patio in half and adding a pool or hot tub?

For even more amazing garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Outdoor ovens and barbecues for patios.

Did you spot the perfect patio idea for your garden?

