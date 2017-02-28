Great ideas for small kitchens

Small kitchens can be absolutely fantastic if you know how to use the space effectively and where to inject a little eye-catching style.

However, if you're not sure where to begin (and wouldn't consider yourself to be on par with professional kitchen planners), we have some great projects to show you.

Whether you're looking for colour inspiration, ideas for effective kitchen lighting, or even just base-level material ideas, take a look at these projects, which will give you everything you'll ever need!