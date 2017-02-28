Your browser is out-of-date.

Great ideas for small kitchens

homify Modern kitchen
Small kitchens can be absolutely fantastic if you know how to use the space effectively and where to inject a little eye-catching style. 

However, if you're not sure where to begin (and wouldn't consider yourself to be on par with professional kitchen planners), we have some great projects to show you.

Whether you're looking for colour inspiration, ideas for effective kitchen lighting, or even just base-level material ideas, take a look at these projects, which will give you everything you'll ever need!

1. Perfectly lit

Small kitchens really benefit from piquant lighting and, as you can see here, placement really matters. 

Under-cabinet strip lights are a great way to give a tiny area more illumination and make the countertop more functional. You could even add some lights underneath the bottom cupboards for easy and ambient evening lighting!

2. Simple and rustic

La casa de Karen, FGMarquitecto FGMarquitecto Rustic style kitchen
You don't have to go mad with your design in a small kitchen, as doing that can lead to an already diminutive space shrinking exponentially. 

For really small rooms, your best bet is a rustic installation, as you can pare everything back whilst still creating a homely and usable feel.

3. Open and fresh

VIVIENDA OLIANA, The Room Studio The Room Studio Scandinavian style kitchen
Is this a big kitchen? No, but it is wonderfully fresh, bright and inviting! 

By combining the kitchen and dining room areas, what would have been a cramped kitchen feels far more open and vibrant, and the wood and white combination is nothing short of beautiful.

4. Distinctively coloured

homify Modern kitchen
Who says you can't explore your more colourful side in a small kitchen? 

Certainly not us, now that we've seen this gorgeous little installation! Fun and fabulous, these turquoise and yellow accents are a triumph, bringing an otherwise very minimal design to life.

5. Narrow and classic

REFORMA INTEGRAL DE COCINA , Vicente Galve Studio Vicente Galve Studio Industrial style kitchen Solid Wood Wood effect
Galley kitchens can be a little awkward as they're always long and narrow, but we think this project shows just how amazing they can look.

By keeping all the cabinets to one side of the space and adding a simple bar on the other, the space has been opened up exponentially. The classic cream design also maximises the light flow.

6. Creative with the corners

Estudio Zen, Javier Zamorano Cruz Javier Zamorano Cruz Asian style kitchen
If you have a kitchen that's more corners than it is usable worktops, you might be thinking we won't have a good solution for you… but here it is! 

Building right into the corners and using clever carousel cabinets will give you all the storage you need, and a few open wall shelves will also up the usability.

7. All-white everything

homify Scandinavian style kitchen
It's no secret that small rooms benefit from pale colour schemes and here you can see just how effective an all-white installation can be. 

Bright and clean, this kitchen looks amazing rather than sterile, and a few pretty accents prevent an overtly minimal element from creeping in.

8. Designed to house appliances

Tres espacios en uno: cocina, lavadero y planchador, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Rustic style kitchen White
The real snag with a small kitchen is being able to effectively house all the appliances you need, which is where clever design comes in.

If you can use cabinets to hide your bulky items away and use open wall shelves for storage, you'll have a clean and unfussy space that offers everything you need, in a neat and tidy way!

9. Dual-colour cabinets

homify Modern kitchen
Don't go assuming you can't have those gorgeous dark cabinets you love so much in a small kitchen… you can! 

By choosing light coloured doors for the bottom and dark ones for the top, not only will you get the look you want, you'll get it without shrinking the room or making it look too overbearing.

10. A modernist marvel

Mieszkanie przy Marymonckiej, MIKOŁAJSKAstudio MIKOŁAJSKAstudio Scandinavian style kitchen
If the idea of a white kitchen really appeals to you—in terms of the unfussy finish and increased perceived space they offer—but you hate the idea of a boring or overly plain space, think about textural doors. 

You can't deny these look phenomenal and they don't drain valuable space, even in a tiny kitchen!

For extra kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Where should I put my fridge in a small kitchen?

Which of these styles gave you kitchen inspiration?

