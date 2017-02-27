Your browser is out-of-date.

Low-cost ways to make a home prettier

Skandynawskie biele i szarości., 4ma projekt 4ma projekt Scandinavian style living room
Who doesn't want to make their home more beautiful and standout? It's ok to admit you're not interested in keeping up with the Joneses as much as you want to be the Joneses everyone else aspires to be like, but what if your bank balance doesn't reflect the aspirations you've planned for your home? 

Well, that's where homify comes in! We can't help ourselves when it comes to watching talented interior designers do their thing and then coming up with budget ways to achieve the same result. 

From your kitchen to your bathroom, we have some amazing cost-effective ideas for you, so let's turn your small budget into a home that looks like a million bucks!

1. Choose a neutral colour scheme

Skandynawskie biele i szarości., 4ma projekt 4ma projekt Scandinavian style living room
Never underestimate what a magnificent effect a fresh neutral colour scheme will have on your home. 

If you're thinking buying vats of white paint doesn't sound very cost-effective, think again. Trade tubs are fantastically cheap and the only thing you'll need to add is some elbow grease, which we all know is free! 

We might also be tempted by a can of black spray paint to give all your picture frames a classy overhaul.

2. Embrace colour with your cushions

Scrunch cushion Loaf Living roomAccessories & decoration
Even if you're going to tap into the neutral trend, you'll probably still want to enjoy at least some muted colour in your home. 

A few simple cushions are the key as they have a function, add softness and are easy to remove if you don't like the effect they have.

3. Don't forget the greenery

Black and White Enamel Pot rigby & mac GardenAccessories & decoration
This might be the ultimate low-cost way to make your home look beautiful. 

Instead of focusing on your actual décor, add some house plants, then sit back and admire what a massive change they've made. 

homify hint: To keep things ultra-cheap look for plants that need extra nurturing as they're often reduced.

4. Streamline the bathroom

GW's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist bathroom
Making your home more special doesn't have to involve adding anything, as removing things can also have a positive impact. 

For example, your bathroom will look far better after a serious declutter. Plus, if you stumble across anything you can sell, you can put the money towards a nice towel rail or medicine cabinet!

5. Always make room for a mirror

Mirror Emma Jayne Sayers Minimalist walls & floors
Even the less vain amongst us need mirrors in their homes, but when you stop to take in what a lovely impact they actually have on a home, it becomes even more important to invest well. 

If you don't want to blow your budget, why not think about buying plain mirror panels and fitting them into antique picture frames?

6. Curate an impressive art collection

Espacios decorados by Wallart, CUSTOMS handmade CUSTOMS handmade Modern walls & floors
Speaking of frames reminds us that a cool art collection is a great way to make your home stand out for all the right reasons.

Whether you prefer a more eclectic gallery wall style, or a perfectly positioned version (as seen here), a collection of pictures will always make a room feel more put together.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Experiment with fabulous wallpaper

Bellewood homify Scandinavian style walls & floors
Do you know what's cheap yet effective way to add beauty to a room? Wallpapering one wall! 

If you've ever looked at the prices of designer wallpaper, you'll know you don't want to be buying more than one roll. However, if you only paper one wall the finished look will still be incredible.

8. Swap your kitchen cabinet doors

homify Modern kitchen
Did you know most kitchen cabinet carcasses are actually a standard size, meaning that when you get bored of your doors, you can simply swap them out for something completely new? Well, you can! 

Furthermore, with shops such as IKEA offering doors for less than £10 a pop, you can have a totally new, beautiful kitchen for a lot less than you might think.

9. Make a feature of your television

homify Modern style bedroom
Simple, cheap and yet so effective, creating a pretty mounting plinth for your television is a wonderful way to make a standard feature much more attractive and, consequently, the whole room. 

The blue panel here perfectly ties in with the headboard, breaking up the vast expanse of white. The TV almost looks like art! 

For more great low-cost home upgrades, take a look at this Ideabook: 9 cheap and easy ideas to instantly cheer up your bedroom.

Which of these ideas are you excited to try?

