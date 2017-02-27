Low-cost ways to make a home prettier

Who doesn't want to make their home more beautiful and standout? It's ok to admit you're not interested in keeping up with the Joneses as much as you want to be the Joneses everyone else aspires to be like, but what if your bank balance doesn't reflect the aspirations you've planned for your home?

Well, that's where homify comes in! We can't help ourselves when it comes to watching talented interior designers do their thing and then coming up with budget ways to achieve the same result.

From your kitchen to your bathroom, we have some amazing cost-effective ideas for you, so let's turn your small budget into a home that looks like a million bucks!