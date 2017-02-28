Building wooden decking in the garden

We have to admit we're already getting pretty excited about summer. With that in mind, what better home improvement project to show you than a gorgeous outdoor terrace that seems to have appeared from nowhere?

The professionals that put the initial concept for this terrace together can't have imagined how the finished look would actually evolve. However, we know you'll agree this is a charming wooden terrace that allows for easy garden enjoyment and offers so much scope for summer fun.

If you've been giving some thought to erecting a new terrace of your own, let us show you the entire process. Who knows, this exact style might be everything you've been looking for!