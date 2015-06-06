How to create a serene and calming space

At the end of the day, with such frantic and frenetic lives filled with endless visual stimulation, it can be a relief to finally step inside your front door, breathe a sigh of relief, and collapse into the nearest sofa. But what if your home is a jumbled mess, similar to the hectic office you just left? Our homes can greatly influence our state of mind, and our stress levels. Creating a serene and calming domestic space is the first step towards a healthier and less anxious atmosphere.

When renovating your interior décor, you will want to create an area that exudes a relaxing and Zen ambience. Avoid bright or jarring decoration, and instead choose hues that are muted and gentle on the eyes and soul. For some handy hints and practical advice, check out the following examples below and transform your home from chaotic to composed.