How to create a serene and calming space

At the end of the day, with such frantic and frenetic lives filled with endless visual stimulation, it can be a relief to finally step inside your front door, breathe a sigh of relief, and collapse into the nearest sofa. But what if your home is a jumbled mess, similar to the hectic office you just left? Our homes can greatly influence our state of mind, and our stress levels. Creating a serene and calming domestic space is the first step towards a healthier and less anxious atmosphere.
When renovating your interior décor, you will want to create an area that exudes a relaxing and Zen ambience. Avoid bright or jarring decoration, and instead choose hues that are muted and gentle on the eyes and soul. For some handy hints and practical advice, check out the following examples below and transform your home from chaotic to composed.
There really is nothing more relaxing than reclining into a comfortable rocking chair, slowly closing your eyes, and drifting into a daydream. This room is perfectly serene and suitable for relaxation. The key to this space is the comfortable minimalism. The designers deDraft have carefully chosen each element, and ensured the bedroom is a space that evokes rest and rejuvenation. Manipulating the natural light, with a neutral colour scheme, this space uses natural materials to exude warmth and timelessness.
Clutter equals anxiety and unease—ensure your space is as tranquil as can be by carefully selecting the items which will enhance the space, and not jumble it. This bathroom is simple; toilet, bidet, vanity, storage cupboards, chair and free-standing mirror, are all that is required to furnish this gorgeous wash space. Notice how the ornamentation is kept to a minimum, and the simple use of a plant stem adds that perfect amount of life into the room. If you want a calm and serene bathroom, think white walls and ceiling, mushroom cupboards, and light timber floorboards. Remember to store all the necessary bathroom appurtenances away in the cupboard to avoid any mess-related angst.
Fresh air is extremely important when creating a serene and calming domestic space. Now we may not all be able to Experience a glorious outdoor space such as shown in this example, but you can make sure your home gets the air it deserves. If you have a balcony, it is time to use it. Clear away the clutter and buy yourself some comfortable deck chairs upon which to relax. If you don’t have an outdoor space, consider opening your windows in the morning to fill the home with fresh air, and avoid any stale ambience which can accumulate overnight, and leave you feeling stuffy and unwell.
White, white, and more white, is there a more serene or tranquil interior colour scheme available? This indoor space shows how a white palette can ensure your home is dreamy and crisp, while still looking stylish and well-designed. Think white painted floorboards, white walls and a bright white ceiling. Intersperse the hue with some artwork to create contrast and interest within the space.
A fireplace, the cornerstone of any relaxing and serene home. When you want a calming and tranquil interior, consider a fireplace to create warmth and atmosphere within your domestic space. Avoid sitting in front of the television for hours on end, and instead light a fire, grab a book, and listen to the gentle crackle of the burning lumber.
Light is definitely a crucial element in creating a serene space. If you don’t have much natural light in your dwelling, you should consider a very light colour scheme to maximise the rays that do enter your home. If you are looking to renovate, consider an atrium-style ceiling which will enhance your living space drastically and infuse a sense of freedom and tranquillity. Take a look at this example, which perfectly illustrates how a vaulted glass ceiling can drastically change the atmosphere of the room, and exude peacefulness.