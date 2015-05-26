5 innovative ways to decorate your corridor

Hallways, entrance halls, corridors, and foyers—they are the first room you experience when entering a property, and the last to make an impression when you leave. Due to the importance of décor and design on this space, it is surprising that it's often the most neglected and unloved. Make your hallway as beautiful as the rest of your home and schedule time for a makeover of this frequently mistreated space.
Where to start, you ask? Take a look at the following examples below, and begin your revamp with confidence and determination.
When redecorating our hallways, corridors or entranceways, we often choose a light nondescript colour or shade that will blend in with our surroundings and offer a timeless elegance. While an age-defying hue might be a clever and prudent choice, what do we choose if we want something a little different, with a little more pizzazz? This gorgeous corridor presents a wonderful example of an eclectic yet graceful space. Replete with bright cobalt blue walls, the area oozes opulence and refinement. A little exciting, but with plenty of class and poise, this hallway’s style is emphasised further by the use of subtle yellow mood lighting, and numerous gilt framed artwork. Moreover, to further cement this space as a stylishly opulent space, the antique runner is paired with a crystal chandelier that give the corridor a sense of grandeur.
If you are looking for an individual and original way to decorate your hallway, why not invest a little time in your own DIY project. Perhaps you have taken a glorious picture of a landscape, or maybe a family portrait? Utilise your home photographs and get them printed onto canvas ready to be hung in your own corridor. If you don’t have an image, make some time to get outside and start snapping. If you already have plenty of options, narrow your selection to half a dozen, have them printed, and create a gallery style wall in your home space,
If you are blessed with some space in your corridor, why not utilise it by incorporating some storage into the space? This example illustrates a brilliant way to store your wine whilst crating a stylish point of interest in your hallway, and an excellent place for a nice table lamp and your cherished piece of art. Creating a recessed space within a wall can be a difficult DIY task, perhaps consult an interior decorator or designer for some extra ideas and help when undertaking this project.
Often people have plenty of misused or disused space at the top or bottom of their staircase landing. Make the most of the room you have and consider a quiet sitting space to while away your time with a good book, or watching the world go by outside. Remove the clutter that often accumulates and incorporate a stylish statement chair, side table and artwork for a comfortable and original space. Light this space with floor standing or wall mounted lamps, and you will complete the space and evoke a calm and sophisticated ambience.
When we think of decorating our hallways, we often forget that they can be useful as well as stylish. This example takes practicality and innovation to the next level by integrating bookshelves into the hallway walls. No space for a library? No worries, this space saving solution not only looks great, but also will ensure your home has practical storage for all of that important reading material.