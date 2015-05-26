5 innovative ways to decorate your corridor

Hallways, entrance halls, corridors, and foyers—they are the first room you experience when entering a property, and the last to make an impression when you leave. Due to the importance of décor and design on this space, it is surprising that it's often the most neglected and unloved. Make your hallway as beautiful as the rest of your home and schedule time for a makeover of this frequently mistreated space.

Where to start, you ask? Take a look at the following examples below, and begin your revamp with confidence and determination.