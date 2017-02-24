Your browser is out-of-date.

Glass extension on a listed building

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
South Coast Glass Extension, Trombe Ltd Trombe Ltd Modern living room
Archaeological findings in Egypt and Eastern Mesopotamia indicate that the first manufactured glass dates back to 3000 BC. The oldest fragments of glass vases were found in Mesopotamia in the 16th century BC, which represented evidence of the hollow glass industry.

But of course here on homify we are more focused on home design and architecture than history; still, a little bit of ‘did you know’ info on a certain material or design style is always nice, especially since today’s homify 360° discovery makes expert use of glass – and a lot of it – for its particular project.  

London-based architectural firm Trombe was put in charge of designing a modern extension for a stately, brick-clad structure – and yes, you guessed it, the extension is made from glass.

Rich contrast

External photo Trombe Ltd Modern living room extention,glazing,sctructural glass,frameless,dining,living
Trombe Ltd

External photo

Trombe Ltd
Trombe Ltd
Trombe Ltd

Seen from afar, the contrast between the two structures is simply eye-catching; modern and cutting-edge transparency offsetting superbly with an older, richly textured structure that is 100% opaque. 

And since we are so used to seeing flat-roof extensions, this new model with its high-pitched style makes for quite the welcome change. 

Of course there is no denying the additional space that this lovely extension affords the house and its inhabitants, so let’s take a closer look…

The interior view

Internal photo Trombe Ltd Modern living room doors,bifold,living,dining,light,frameless,minimal frame,schuco
Trombe Ltd

Internal photo

Trombe Ltd
Trombe Ltd
Trombe Ltd

We were fully committed to this extension right from the start, but after seeing how fantastic it looks from the inside, we are totally in love with it. 

Those glazed surfaces allow a picture-perfect view of the surroundings (make that ‘lush, gorgeously green surroundings’) that makes it feel as if we’re simply catching some fresh air outside – and that is also in part thanks to the generous bi-fold doors which magnificently open up the interiors to the outside spaces. 

Need that expert interior (or exterior) look? Check out our range of professionals.

A social structure

Internal photo Trombe Ltd Modern living room bifold,doors,glazing,living,extention,structural glazing
Trombe Ltd

Internal photo

Trombe Ltd
Trombe Ltd
Trombe Ltd

Looking at the furniture and décor pieces, words like “comfort”, “lavish” and “elegance” spring to mind. Plush sofas with scatter cushions in rich colours invite us to enjoy a relaxing sit-down while catching up with family and friends.

And speaking of family and friends, it would seem this extension forms part and parcel of a spacious open-plan layout, as a super modern kitchen is located on the left – meaning that this new space is the perfect addition to keep the socialising factor alive and kicking.

Exterior socialising

External photo Trombe Ltd Modern living room doors,bifold,extention,sctructural glazing,frameless
Trombe Ltd

External photo

Trombe Ltd
Trombe Ltd
Trombe Ltd

To really extend the space (and socialising aspect) of this extension, a beautiful terrace was created right outside, meaning that once those majestic doors are flung open, even rooms as far back as the kitchen can enjoy the fresh air and social gathering outside. 

What are your thoughts on this glass extension?

