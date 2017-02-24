Glass extension on a listed building

Archaeological findings in Egypt and Eastern Mesopotamia indicate that the first manufactured glass dates back to 3000 BC. The oldest fragments of glass vases were found in Mesopotamia in the 16th century BC, which represented evidence of the hollow glass industry.

But of course here on homify we are more focused on home design and architecture than history; still, a little bit of ‘did you know’ info on a certain material or design style is always nice, especially since today’s homify 360° discovery makes expert use of glass – and a lot of it – for its particular project.

London-based architectural firm Trombe was put in charge of designing a modern extension for a stately, brick-clad structure – and yes, you guessed it, the extension is made from glass.