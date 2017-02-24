Glass extension on a listed building

Archaeological findings in Egypt and Eastern Mesopotamia indicate that the first manufactured glass dates back to 3000 BC. The oldest fragments of glass vases were found in Mesopotamia in the 16th century BC, which represented evidence of the hollow glass industry.
But of course here on homify we are more focused on home design and architecture than history; still, a little bit of ‘did you know’ info on a certain material or design style is always nice, especially since today’s homify 360° discovery makes expert use of glass – and a lot of it – for its particular project.
London-based architectural firm Trombe was put in charge of designing a modern extension for a stately, brick-clad structure – and yes, you guessed it, the extension is made from glass.
Seen from afar, the contrast between the two structures is simply eye-catching; modern and cutting-edge transparency offsetting superbly with an older, richly textured structure that is 100% opaque.
And since we are so used to seeing flat-roof extensions, this new model with its high-pitched style makes for quite the welcome change.
Of course there is no denying the additional space that this lovely extension affords the house and its inhabitants, so let’s take a closer look…
We were fully committed to this extension right from the start, but after seeing how fantastic it looks from the inside, we are totally in love with it.
Those glazed surfaces allow a picture-perfect view of the surroundings (make that ‘lush, gorgeously green surroundings’) that makes it feel as if we’re simply catching some fresh air outside – and that is also in part thanks to the generous bi-fold doors which magnificently open up the interiors to the outside spaces.
Need that expert interior (or exterior) look? Check out our range of professionals.
Looking at the furniture and décor pieces, words like “comfort”, “lavish” and “elegance” spring to mind. Plush sofas with scatter cushions in rich colours invite us to enjoy a relaxing sit-down while catching up with family and friends.
And speaking of family and friends, it would seem this extension forms part and parcel of a spacious open-plan layout, as a super modern kitchen is located on the left – meaning that this new space is the perfect addition to keep the socialising factor alive and kicking.
To really extend the space (and socialising aspect) of this extension, a beautiful terrace was created right outside, meaning that once those majestic doors are flung open, even rooms as far back as the kitchen can enjoy the fresh air and social gathering outside.
Nothing’s permanent, especially in the architectural- and design worlds. Take a look at these: 5 eye-popping terrace transformations!