Good design ideas for small kitchens

We all have kitchens (well, hopefully), but not all of us have great big spacious layouts that allow us to practice the mambo while cooking. Yes, a tiny kitchen is a sad fact of life, but since architecture and home design is never written in stone, it means you can opt for a variety of creative tricks to turn your tiny little cooking corner into a most delectable kitchen space.

After all, if not precisely planned, a tiny kitchen can lead to chaos of all sorts: appliances dominating countertops, overstuffed cabinets that barely shut, cookware stashed in the oven, and friends making excuses on why they can’t come over – so sad.

So, to help you cling on to your sanity and BFFs, let’s take a look at 8 clever ways to add more space (and style) to your small kitchen.