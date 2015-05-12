homify 360°: 6m extension for a growing family

As a family grows, the realisation that your current home may not be any more suited to you is quickly realised, and something will need to change to accommodate new family members. The most affordable option is usually to stay put, and reconfigure the house you have already made a home. That was certainly the case for this young family, as mum and dad were expecting their second child. Rather than go through the motions of moving house during pregnancy, the family enlisted the help of Progressive Design London to extend and remodel their current house, to update and modernise the kitchen, and create larger and more social living spaces. What resulted was a 6 metre deep extension to the rear, that is contemporary, filled with light, and perfectly suited to family life.
The outer shell looks like a home that is commonplace throughout suburban Britain, and you would be hard pressed to guess this is a brand new extension. By blending the new addition in with the existing home, the envelope is seamless and unpretentious.
One half of the extension opens up onto a new tiled patio, with the large bi-folding doors pushed right back to create a relaxing and breezy living space. With the addition of an outdoor dining setting, this is sure to become a well used area of the home, especially when spring and summer are in full swing.
Stepping inside the glass doors that subtly divide the indoor and outdoor spaces, We are greeted by a perfectly balanced kitchen of whites and blacks, with an open plan area dressed in timber floorboards to create a stunning contemporary feel. The breezy layout, large rear doors and generous skylights make certain that this new sizeable extension will be forever flooded with light, and every corner will be anything but dreary. Enhancing the modern style of the space are the chrome finishes that complete the look; from the legs of the bar stools, the wall appliances, and even the trim on the rubbish bin, the chrome look has been used to their advantage.
Along with modern fittings, a contemporary colour scheme and ample natural light, the polished black of the benchtops and LED downlights create an almost showroom look to the space, whilst still retaining its personality and creating that homely feeling every family wishes for.
With a view through the 6 metre extension all the way past the garden to the rear boundary of the property, we get a sense of the sheer size of the new space, and just how beneficial this will be for the soon to be family of four. The patio marries the house to the garden with vigor, creating a more connected relationship to the outdoors than was previously felt before work began.
With the project complete, now all that is left to do is enjoy the generous spaces as they were intended; connected, and conducive to quality family time.
