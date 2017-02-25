This might be Northern Ireland's best new family home

Change is a funny thing – for example, a simple little plot of land could suddenly be turned into a new and contemporary home with all the necessary bells and whistles required for comfy and stylish 21st-century living, including open-plan layouts, fabulous furniture and eye-catching décor pieces.

That is exactly the back story of today’s discovery here on homify 360°, except this change didn’t occur “suddenly”, but rather over a time span of a year and a half.

Hey, Rome wasn’t built in a day, either.

Slemish Design Studio Architects are the professionals in charge of this stunning, £250,000 project, which afforded a young couple outside Dunadry, County Antrim, with a home that boasts stunning landscape views, amongst other things.

Let’s scroll down to see what other advantages this new house offers…