This might be Northern Ireland's best new family home

Change is a funny thing – for example, a simple little plot of land could suddenly be turned into a new and contemporary home with all the necessary bells and whistles required for comfy and stylish 21st-century living, including open-plan layouts, fabulous furniture and eye-catching décor pieces.
That is exactly the back story of today’s discovery here on homify 360°, except this change didn’t occur “suddenly”, but rather over a time span of a year and a half.
Hey, Rome wasn’t built in a day, either.
Slemish Design Studio Architects are the professionals in charge of this stunning, £250,000 project, which afforded a young couple outside Dunadry, County Antrim, with a home that boasts stunning landscape views, amongst other things.
Let’s scroll down to see what other advantages this new house offers…
The first thing that struck the architects about the location was the amazing view, which meant, obviously, that a structure of some sort was required to take full advantage of the surrounding landscape. Thus, the vast terrace outside, as well as the extended balcony on the first-floor.
Part of the brief from the clients was to have a modern home that was also energy-efficient. As a result, large triple-glazed windows were inserted throughout the house, together with solar heating and insulation.
Seeing as space was not an issue, it was decided to include two social areas – the first one being the more “living” space in an open-plan layout on the ground-floor, which includes the kitchen, dining room and lounge.
Generous glass doors allow fresh natural light (not to mention landscape views) to flow indoors, casting bright glows on the dominant white kitchen colour palette. This makes the occasional surface covered in bright blue or warm timber stand out much more strikingly.
On the other side of the ground-floor living area we locate the lounge, where brown leather sofas exude a very sophisticated look to enhance the contemporary design and décor.
Our favourite piece in here? That focal wall in a thunderstorm-blue, which contrasts quite charmingly with the adjoining tones of the room.
The sleek style continues up the staircase, adorned in a honey-toned timber which, together with the golden, silver and copper pendants, ensures a touch of earthy neutrals for the colour scheme.
Even though the ground floors all contribute to allowing the inhabitants (and their guests) to enjoy the fresh surroundings, it’s the top-floor entertainment area which really lets them appreciate Mother Nature’s handiwork. This is also one of the rooms which allow access onto that elongated balcony we saw earlier.
Colour-wise, this space opts for a more neutral approach, with only a small handful of décor pieces bringing in cooler hues. However, wood continues to flaunt its splendour by adorning the majority of the furniture, which presents both the contemporary- and classic design styles.
Finally, we get to see what one of the private areas of the house looks like. This bedroom enjoys a classic look thanks to its furniture, with sleek golden surfaces replacing the wooden ones that were so dominant in the rest of the house.
And, of course, what is a top-floor bedroom without a landscape view or a stylish balcony?
And, at last, we get to admire the lush view that these very fortunate inhabitants get to enjoy on a daily basis. When was the last time you had tea out on the patio with fresh shrubs behind you, a vast landscape, followed by acres and acres of lush-green forests stretching on as far as the eye can see?
Don’t mind if we do!
And speaking of beautiful views, have you checked out: The crazy cabin by the lake?