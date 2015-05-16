How to live big in East London

Many of us aspire to own a house such as this in such a lively part of the capital, especially one which has been refurbished to such a high standard. The extensive remodelling, undertaken by MDSX Contractors Ltd. included stripping the walls of plaster, sanding the floorboards, and fitting a beautiful new kitchen, as well as installing new plumbing and electrics. The finished result, as you can see, is an ideal home for a young professional or a couple who want to enjoy their home comforts just as much as they enjoy all of the attractions London has to offer. Let's take a tour…
The charming brick exterior has been well cared for, with a petite but attractive outdoor area decorated with rustic plant pots and accessories, and brought to life with bursts of pale pink and magenta. The freshly painted window and door frames add to the visual appeal of the exterior, and encourage us to take the dainty wooden steps to the entrance of this welcoming home.
The custom made kitchen is the perfect combination of modern and rustic, with exposed brick walls and stripped back, sanded floorboards mixing with stainless steel fixtures and contemporary lighting. The pale timber cabinets have a raw and down-to-earth look which fits perfectly with the laid-back vibe in this trendy Shoreditch home. The farmhouse style sink is another nod towards rustic country style, and the finishing touches, such as the sunflowers and overflowing fruit bowl, bring some pastoral beauty to this city pad.
As you probably know, a period property in such a popular part of London is not easy to get your hands on, and space comes at a premium. This means designing the living areas in a clever way to utilise every inch and get the most from your home. The internal remodelling was carried out by MDSX Contractors Ltd, who have divided the kitchen and the living room, sensibly affording the first more space than than the latter. The cosy lounge is the perfect spot for chilling out with friends and catching up—no TV necessary!
The bedroom has been decorated in neutral tones, with stark white walls providing the backdrop for the personal wall art, accessories, and trinkets of the lucky occupant. The rustic theme continues with a vintage style bedside cabinet, which could possibly be reclaimed—it certainly looks like it has some history. Modern touches are also present, the silver reading lamp being a prime example.
A black and white freestanding bathtub is the focus of this monochrome bathroom. The white sink complements the tub for a chic, classic look that is further emphasised by the exposed brick wall to the back of the room. A minimalist approach has been taken to the storage and cabinets: from this angle, we can only see one glass shelf for the essential items. However, their are a few more fanciful flourishes, such as the heart-shaped mirror and vintage style candle holder.
