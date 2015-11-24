Add some WOW to your brick walls

We've waved goodbye to the days when a perfect wall finish was the only option and have embraced an age of playful and imaginative interior design and how glad we are! Everything is fair game now, from wallpaper through to concrete sheeting and exposed brick finishes, making it an exciting time to be decorating a house, but how will you utilise the new no rules 'rules'?

We love brick walls and think they lend themselves to creating visually stunning homes, regardless of period, style or size, but this is not a one size fits all decorative style; there are many ways to use your brick walls to create a beautiful focal point in your home.

Take a look at our suggestions for creating a masterpiece in bricks and see if any could add that extra special touch to your property!