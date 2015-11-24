Add some WOW to your brick walls

We've waved goodbye to the days when a perfect wall finish was the only option and have embraced an age of playful and imaginative interior design and how glad we are! Everything is fair game now, from wallpaper through to concrete sheeting and exposed brick finishes, making it an exciting time to be decorating a house, but how will you utilise the new no rules 'rules'?
We love brick walls and think they lend themselves to creating visually stunning homes, regardless of period, style or size, but this is not a one size fits all decorative style; there are many ways to use your brick walls to create a beautiful focal point in your home.
Take a look at our suggestions for creating a masterpiece in bricks and see if any could add that extra special touch to your property!
This isn't an option for those of you who struggle to make decisions, though it could be a great compromise, it is actually a deliberately rustic finish that serves to add texture and dimension to any room and we think it looks absolutely fantastic!
Dröm Living has perfectly captured what is possible with an exposed brick wall, if you have some imagination and by leaving remnants of plaster in place before painting the entire wall white, to match the rest of the decor, the shabby meets rustic charm really catches our eye and inspires us!
If only semi-exposed isn't going to work with your existing design and decor schemes, how about a fully exposed brick wall that has not been finished perfectly?
We adore painted brick walls, but from a distance, you can run the risk of losing all the detail, especially in a large room, so how about leaving your bricks slightly 'grungey' and shabby, so as to bring definition and old fashioned charm? This example is so stunning, we know you won't be put off by our use of 'grungey' as a description, as you can see that far from looking drab, the bricks here look nothing short of fab!
What did we say about loving painted bricks? Well, now you know that we meant it! In a more confined or even cluttered, as seen here, room, we think painted bricks look phenomenal as they retain the wonderful texture that a natural brick wall offers, but gives them a sparkling makeover too.
Ideal for minimalist, modern or even retro homes, painted brick walls really elevate a space from pretty to pretty amazing and one of our favourite locations for them is a home office as it just lends an air of authority and style that nothing else seems to match!
While houses were seeking to create perfect finishes and chic appearances, industrial settings have always been happy to accept far more perfunctory building structures. In order to save costs, many buildings were left with exposed brick work, to negate expensive plaster finishing and we think it offers great inspiration for home decor today.
A uniform, grey-grouted brick wall always looks amazing and is a popular choice for industrial buildings, but we think it makes a great statement within the home too. Choosing bricks that are a little more high-end than standard engineering ones will elevate your industrial-inspired home to new style heights as well.
There is no need to follow any kind of prescriptive style rules when you are decorating your own home and taking a more artistic approach to decor is something that we always admire. When it comes to an exposed brick wall, we don't think you should feel the need to opt for the same colour bricks throughout if you don't want to.
Take a look at this breathtaking wall, which has so many variations and tones in it that it almost seems to be a mural or a kaleidoscope of stunning aggregate. The muted shades complement the floor beautifully and help to create a tapestry of tones that make this a warm and welcoming room.
Once you have an amazing brick wall in your home, you might be wondering what can you do to make the most of it and we think there are few things more complementary than dramatic dark wood furniture.
Picking out the rich, deeper tones in the natural brick, dark wood adds even more dimension and depth to a brick feature wall and helps to create a cohesive and organic feeling space. Large wall accessories help too, so this café has really captured our affections!
For more brick wall inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Brilliant Brick Wall Designs.