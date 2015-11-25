Have a safer home without breaking the bank

Home security is a hugely important topic and one that homeowners take extremely seriously, but even with the best will in the world, it can be easy to neglect your security either because of time constraints, or more commonly, budget.

Installing state of the art alarms and CCTV can be costly, but you need to weigh that up against the potential cost of having to replace all of your belongings in the wake of a burglary. Plus, would you ever feel as safe in your home again?

We have come up with some budget friendly options for ensuring a safer home, so take a look and see which you could install and start utilising today!