Have a safer home without breaking the bank

Home security is a hugely important topic and one that homeowners take extremely seriously, but even with the best will in the world, it can be easy to neglect your security either because of time constraints, or more commonly, budget.
Installing state of the art alarms and CCTV can be costly, but you need to weigh that up against the potential cost of having to replace all of your belongings in the wake of a burglary. Plus, would you ever feel as safe in your home again?
We have come up with some budget friendly options for ensuring a safer home, so take a look and see which you could install and start utilising today!
Let's start off with something basic and free, that a surprising number of people overlook on a daily basis; checking that your windows and doors are locked, where possible, to maintain a safer home.
Take a look at this beautiful house that was created by the team at Marvin. It looks perfectly secure doesn't it? Well just one window left unlocked could be enough to allow an intruder to get in and with plenty to try, there is a good possibility of one having been overlooked. Make sure that all your lockable windows and doors are secured all the time, so if you need to open them or get out, you have to physically unlock them. That way, you can be sure that you aren't leaving your home open to unwanted visitors.
As we've already said, installing CCTV to create a safer home can be hugely expensive, especially when you take all the wiring costs into account, but there is another way to use it as a deterrent; by installing fake CCTV cameras.
As long as you have a camera in place, with an electrical feed to make it look as though it is switched on, fake CCTV can often prove to be enough of a warning to potential burglars. As with so many things, it is the appearance of being prepared that matters, so even if you can't afford real CCTV, giving the impression that you have it will certainly make anyone think twice before breaking in.
There are a huge number of alarm systems on the market right now, ranging from basic through to Fort Knox levels of security, so there will definitely be one to suit you, your home and your budget.
A great way to not only deter but also disrupt burglars, a working alarm system could make all the difference when your home is at risk and has the added benefit of lowering your house insurance too. Most DIY chain stores and tool provision companies have a number of systems available to purchase that you can easily fit yourself, so why not see what you can afford and start your safer home mission today?
If you have a small number of items that you absolutely couldn't bear to lose or part with, but everything else could be replaced in the event of a home invasion, maybe something a little more simple, such as a home safe, would be a good option for you.
Easy to place anywhere, as seen here in a home office, safes are no longer the big and bulky, ugly objects that you may remember seeing in films. In fact, they can be so stylish that you will be happy to have them out on display. Just don't tell anyone the combination and you will have a far safer home!
This is a great budget solution for creating a safer home as you can go as low or high tech as you want and can afford. Plus, so many home improvement companies now offer exterior lighting kits that it is easy to install and set up yourself, so no need to hire an expensive electrician!
Sensor lights are particularly good for creating a safer home, as they only come on when someone is moving around outside, thus making them energy efficient and a fantastically proactive deterrent. For larger properties, stark flood lighting can be best, as there will most likely be more places to hide, but by illuminating them, potential burglars will have nowhere to run!
The best way to ensure a safer home is also one of the most budget conscious and that is to always look as though you are at home, as burglars will not attempt to enter a house that looks to be occupied. It can be as simple as setting your interior lights on a timer to give the impression of constant habitation, but be sure to switch up the times here and there, or your routine could be identified and the illusion will be broken! Perhaps once you have created your dream home, you should just always stay in anyway, to admire your own handiwork, as that will be killing two birds with one fantastically decorated stone!
