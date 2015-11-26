Improve your bathroom in an afternoon

Is there anything more depressing than watching a home makeover programme or design series and feeling really inspired, only to realise that there is no way that you can afford or spare the time to try something you've seen and liked? It's even worse if you have one particular room that you would like to give a facelift!

One room that always seems to be top of the list when it comes to restyling is the bathroom, but rather than worrying that you can't afford to change everything, why not undertake a few quick bathroom changes that can effectively and cheaply transform the room as a whole, in just one afternoon?

Take a look at our tips for making your bathroom a little brighter and more beautiful and see which could have a big impact on your home!