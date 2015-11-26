Cool things you can find in your parent's house

When you were younger, you may have looked around your house and thought it was old fashioned or dull, but now you are older and have your own space to decorate, we bet you have a new found respect and understanding for your parents' taste!

The great thing about visiting your parents is that you will begin to see how many cool vintage and retro items they have that you could easily either repurpose or 'borrow' to make your own home look amazing and what you once thought of as a bit fuddy duddy, you probably now see as effortlessly stylish and the epitome of vintage furnishing.

Take a look at our list of things that all parents seem to stow away in their houses that you could repurpose in your own and see if you could do with visiting your folks!