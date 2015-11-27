Ever wanted your own herb garden at home?

Even those of us that aren't naturally green-fingered often have an urge to grow some of our own food and whether you have huge amounts of room available to use or a small space ripe for re-purposing, a herb garden can prove to be the perfect project.

Naturally hardy and bringing bags of homegrown flavour, a herb garden is a great way to venture into the world of growing your own food and even if you only have a tiny plant pot of available space, you can make it work, if you give it some careful thought.

Take a look at our top tips for creating your own herb garden and see if you might be more green fingered than you first thought!