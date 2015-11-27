Ever wanted your own herb garden at home?

Even those of us that aren't naturally green-fingered often have an urge to grow some of our own food and whether you have huge amounts of room available to use or a small space ripe for re-purposing, a herb garden can prove to be the perfect project.
Naturally hardy and bringing bags of homegrown flavour, a herb garden is a great way to venture into the world of growing your own food and even if you only have a tiny plant pot of available space, you can make it work, if you give it some careful thought.
Take a look at our top tips for creating your own herb garden and see if you might be more green fingered than you first thought!
There is no point in planning to create your own herb garden if you don't first think about what you would like to grow, especially if space is at a premium! You don't want to be wasting valuable basil space on mint, as seen here from Bertil Brahm, if you never eat it!
Why not write a food diary for a week or two before planting your herbs, just so that you can be sure you are definitely planting what you most frequently eat and would get the most benefit from? Of course, some herbs might be easier to maintain than others, but really try to focus on your needs as that will give you the most satisfaction and enjoyment.
A big consideration when planning your herb garden will be how much space you can dedicate to it, so be honest and don't go too ambitious, too soon!
If you only have a small flat, with no outside space at all, clever planting solutions, such as these wall mounted pots, will most certainly be your friend, whereas an apartment with a terrace could install larger planters. For those lucky enough to have an entire garden at their disposal, full size planters could be utilised, with a trough for each herb. Now that really is the dream!
You don't only have to stick with actual plant pots or items that have been created with the sole purpose of housing a herb garden in them; you can afford to get creative with your space allocation!. Especially if you don't have too much of it.
We like the idea of using a hanging utensil pot as an easy access and convenient potted herb location, especially if you can mount it directly above the cooker! What could be nicer than preparing something delicious for dinner and just tearing off a bunch of freshly grown herbs? Yum!
If everywhere in your home is chock full already and you are losing hope of ever having your own herb garden, calm down and look up! There is a wealth of unused space up there, so why not think about some hanging planters, such as this one, that will offer easy access to delicious flavours?
Be careful when hanging these in your kitchen as you will want to make sure that they are not directly above a heat source that could damage the planter or kill the herbs, but apart from that, the ceiling really is the perfect location for the herb garden of your dreams.
How great is this vertical pallet garden? We know this has been used to plant and show off decorative foliage rather than foodstuffs, but there is no reason why you couldn't use it for a herb garden and in areas that are a bit tight for space.
We can picture this looking beautiful and being perfectly usable on a balcony or small patio, but equally, it would also look lovely inside the house, mounted on a wall. For an extra personal touch, you could decorate the front with the names of the herbs you have planted. What a fun DIY project!
Aren't these industrial gutter planters amazing? We have seen lengths of guttering cut in half and wall mounted before, but this is something else! The effect looks incredibly designer and yet could be recreated for very little money.
Perfect for plants that don't mind a little height, gutter pipes are the ideal location for an urban herb garden and can be as big or small as you need them to be. We love the idea of hanging our herbs from a frame and would potentially seek to include drawers in the structure for storing gardening tools and implements out of sight.
Is there a home that doesn't have Mason jars in it right now? They are so versatile and handy that everyone seems to have bought some in, so why not think of using them to create a mini herb garden? By taking the plate out of the lid, you will have easy access to the delicious leaves you nurture and when you line a few up together, you can't deny that they will look super cute! We love this succulent display, which really shows the possibilities for planting in jars and if you painted them with chalkboard paint, you could then easily write the name of the herbs on the front too.
