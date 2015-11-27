A healthy home means a healthier family

We all know that a healthy lifestyle starts at home, but do you give any thought to how the house itself is actually contributing to your health and well being? Dust allergies and processed food intolerances are just a couple of ailments that are commonly affecting people these days, but with a little adjustment to how you maintain your property, you might be able to alleviate some or all of the symptoms.
Don't worry, we're not going to suggest expensive or unrealistic ideas for how to make your home healthier, after all, nobody wants to live in a sterile bubble, but we do have some great solutions for everyday issues that will contribute to a far healthier home and family. Take a look at our tips and tricks and see you you could make some small changes that will have a big impact on you and your loved ones.
You might think that dust is nothing to worry about, but when it comes to allergies, it is a major source of discomfort and illness for an increasingly large number of people. With this in mind, we recommend regular checks of your carets, rugs and vacuum cleaner.
Assess how well your vacuum is cleaning by looking at your rugs and carpets to see how clean they look and smell. If you have something with white in it, like this beautiful rug from Analog, you will be able to easily judge if your hoover is performing as well as you need it to and if it's not, invest in one that has been proven to be effective against dust allergies. It might cost you some money now, but it will save countless sick days in the future and give you a healthier home!
We haven't gone crazy in suggesting this, but older properties could stand a good chance of still having lead paint in them, which may have an impact on your health. Now, we know it would be impractical to remove it all in one hit and most likely very costly, but for a healthier home, you will want to replace it all at some point.
Experts will be able to come in and test your existing paint so see what composition it has and from there, you can make a decision about what you want to do. If nothing else, discovering lead paint would be a great excuse for a decor revamp!
If you have a beautiful garden that you are proud of and love to maintain, for a healthier home you will need to step away from the pesticides and think about more organic solutions.
We know that this could mean your garden might get a little out of hand or become the unwilling host to a number of garden pests, but a little research will soon have you back on track, armed with a host of natural repellents that won't break the bank. You probably already use salt against slugs and snails anyway, so look out for homemade solutions to pesky pests and say goodbye to unnecessary chemicals in your home.
Even if you don't live in an area that has hard water, you should still try to filter your tap water wherever possible, just to be sure that anything you shouldn't be drinking, you're not.
As well as making for a healthier home and family, this step has a practical and financial bonus too, as your appliance will be less likely to need replacing regularly due to limescale build up! When you look in your kettle and see limescale, always assume that you are drinking that, when you leave your tap water unfiltered. That will quickly have you reaching for a Brita!
We know that in a bid to create a safe, hygienic and healthier home you probably naturally use bleach and other chemical cleaning products, but if you want to have a truly positive impact on your family's well being, throw them away and reach for something more natural!
White vinegar and lemon juice are just two ingredients that are commonly used in homemade cleaning products and they are super effective, while not having a negative impact on the environment or your health. There are hundreds of other winning combinations too, so do some research and find the perfect mix for you!
Nothing encourages and ensures a healthier home like growing your own food, as you can keep a careful eye on what is being used to fertilise it and make sure that everything is organic. A great way to get children interested in what they eat, you can ask them to help you look after the garden and encourage organic eating habits from an early age and take a proactive step in creating a healthier home and family.
