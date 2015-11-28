6 fun Christmas DIY projects

'Tis the season to get creative and decorate your home with some artistic flair and clever use of materials, so step away from all the shop bought goodies that you are used to and enjoy some fun afternoons of Christmas DIY!

From makeshift trees to handmade decorations, your Christmas could be a real expression of you, your tastes and your inimitable style, so grab some thrifted bits and bobs and join us as we give you our top tips for creating a special Christmas DIY for you and your family this year!