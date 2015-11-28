6 fun Christmas DIY projects

'Tis the season to get creative and decorate your home with some artistic flair and clever use of materials, so step away from all the shop bought goodies that you are used to and enjoy some fun afternoons of Christmas DIY!
From makeshift trees to handmade decorations, your Christmas could be a real expression of you, your tastes and your inimitable style, so grab some thrifted bits and bobs and join us as we give you our top tips for creating a special Christmas DIY for you and your family this year!
Christmas DIY doesn't get much more inventive and fun than making your own decorations, especially baubles from patterned paper!
There are a handful of amazing tutorials to be found online, so all you need to do is grab some paper that you like and start folding! We really like using origami paper, as that comes in every colour and pattern that you can imagine, so there will definitely be something that matches your design aesthetic and colour scheme. For some added festive pazazz, a little glitter goes a long way too!
Who said you have to buy a tree? While most people will naturally be reaching for an artificial or real tree this year, why don't you stand out from the crowd and make something a little bit bit more unique? All it takes is some cheap materials and a little creativity, which we know you all have inside of you!
We adore this driftwood tree, displayed by Farrow & Ball and think that it makes for the ideal alternative to a needle-shedding real or tatty looking plastic trees. Perfect for a more minimalist home or one that looks to be a bit more eco-friendly, a string of fairylights is all you need to make this festive treat!
Wow! What a fabulous idea this is! Rather than putting up a wreath on your door, complete with baubles and bows, why not look for something a little more understated and fun, like this wreath decal?
Stuck directly onto the wall, you can have a festive masterpiece in no time and one that is a real representation of your seasonal approach, if you opt for one that is customisable. Of course, you could also have a normal wreath, but we still encourage you to make it yourself, as that way you can guarantee that it matches your colour scheme and is an integral part of your Christmas DIY plans!
One of our favourite things to make is festive tableware, from napkins through to even the crockery itself. Well, we don't actually fashion the plates, but we have a great Christmas DIY tip for you!
Grab some plain white crockery and some Sharpies in your favourite festive colours. Draw some fun designs on the plates, then bake them in the oven, at a low temperature, for a couple of hours. When you take them out, the designs will be permanently set and washable! Ta da! Totally personalised and perfectly festive tableware for the cost of a felt-tip pen. We have feeling that your kitchen cupboards are about to get very full!
One of the most fun and widely completed Christmas DIY tasks is the annual making of an advent calendar and it's always fun to see the different styles that people go for!
Where some families save up their toilet rolls for a few weeks, others collect matchboxes to make beautiful calendars that can hold a medley of treats. We really like felt ones, such as this example, as you can make the basic tree and re-use it every year, but add new elements and pick different presents to put in the pouches each Christmas. It becomes a fun family tradition that everyone looks forward to as well!
A lovely, simple and effective Christmas DIY project, we think bannister decorating is super fun and lets you go a little bit wild with your creativity! If you like a bit of traditionalism, then wind a garland round and decorate with baubles, but we are super in love with this peacock style that almost makes the bannister look as though it has been engulfed by a fabulous feather boa! You could even make paper chains to wind round, if a budget-friendly option is what you're after, as DIY projects like this really let you work with what you've got to hand.
