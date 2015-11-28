Responsible drinking begins at home

It seems as though more and more of us are choosing to stay at home to enjoy a sociable tipple or two and while that can be fun, it's easy to miss the feeling of going out or enjoying a pub atmosphere. Well, it was, until we created this Ideabook for you!
We have put our heads together and come up with some fun ways to create yourself a home mini bar, meaning that you can enjoy all the ceremony of being served your favourite drink in a pub, within the privacy and comfort of your own home! So pull up a chair and join us for a swift half as we let you in on the secrets of creating a home mini bar that you'll love!
Whether you plan to repurpose a spare room, hijack a corner of the garage or build a summer house to play host to your new home mini bar, you need to think about where it will be best situated.
Naturally, you will need room to store bottles and glasses, but you should also think about having plenty of room for furniture, should you choose to entertain guests. We have to say that we actually quite like the idea of a mobile bar, such as this one from Skypak, as it allows you total freedom, but for those of you that are keen to create a special and purpose built space, we have some advice!
You don't have to look into buying velour bar stools, but depending on the style of your home mini bar decor scheme, you might like to look into some novelty or themed items.
We think this repurposed barrel coffee table has a great look and would make the perfect addition to any bar, especially one that has been given more of a 'man cave' feel. If you are going for something that feels a little more reminiscent of a high-end wine bar, perhaps tall stools and a proper bar will be more up your street, but if you do take the plunge and install a bar, we think you should invest in a traditional pub bust for it, just for fun!
Drinks cabinets come in all shapes, sizes and styles and with so many to choose from, you might struggle to settle on one for your home mini bar, but we have a couple of favourites that we think look good in any space.
Retro Scandinavian furniture, such as this G Plan cabinet, looks great in any room and naturally adapts itself to the wider scheme, but if this isn't quite your style, what about something a little more quirky and fun? Straight out of a Bond film, we love globes that open to reveal a plethora of alcoholic beverages and think that they brings a real sense of whimsy and fun. They are also ideal for creating a gentleman's club vibe!
It doesn't matter if you have sectioned off part of the garage, patio or built a new structure especially to house your home mini bar, one thing you will need to do is decorate it, otherwise it will feel stark and uninviting. There's nothing worse than trying to enjoy a drink in a room with no ambiance, so have a think about what you will put on the walls.
We love funky paintings and art that really grabs our attention and though our 'Club Tropicana' themed bar that we are building in our heads won't be for everyone, we think that bright, well finished pictures in professional frames will be, so do some research and see whose work you like and maybe make an investment!
No home mini bar would be complete without a good music set-up, so whether you choose to install a full hifi system, complete with surround sound speakers, or simply add a Bluetooth speaker, such as this one, be sure to put on some of your favourite tracks and enjoy serving up some tasty treats!
In a retro themed mini bar, we can picture a vintage record player and a hidden Bluetooth speaker set-up working well so that you can play some Ol' Blue Eyes and sit back with a classic martini and really immerse yourself in the vibe of the Rat Pack days. You know what? Make that two martinis!
What bar, either professional or home mini bar style, would be complete without an amazing light up sign? We think that when it comes to lighting, you want to create a cosy ambiance and a fab wall mounted illuminated sign is the perfect way to do just that. Don't worry about bright overhead lights, instead, pop a few well placed table lamps around and go crazy with a big sign, such as this one here, which really adds fun and personal flair to your social spot!
