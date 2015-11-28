Responsible drinking begins at home

It seems as though more and more of us are choosing to stay at home to enjoy a sociable tipple or two and while that can be fun, it's easy to miss the feeling of going out or enjoying a pub atmosphere. Well, it was, until we created this Ideabook for you!

We have put our heads together and come up with some fun ways to create yourself a home mini bar, meaning that you can enjoy all the ceremony of being served your favourite drink in a pub, within the privacy and comfort of your own home! So pull up a chair and join us for a swift half as we let you in on the secrets of creating a home mini bar that you'll love!