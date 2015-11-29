Build a shed with your own hands!

We love any project that you can feasibly start and finish within a small amount of time and with your own two hands and erecting a shed is exactly such a task. If you have long thought that having some extra storage would be a great idea or you have a lot of tools that should be kept outside the house, you need to build a shed!
Don't worry if you don't know where to start with your shed-building aspirations, as we have compiled a step-by-step guide on how to do exactly that and if you follow it to the letter, you will have a solid, beautiful structure that you can be proud of. Not only that, you will have built it yourself!
Take a look at our guide on how to build a shed and see if we inspire you to find the confidence to give it a go!
Hopefully your shed won't be as heavy as your house, but even if it's not, you will still need to start the process by pouring a concrete pad to stand it on.
We recommend that you consult a seasoned DIY expert, or ask in your local home improvements store, what depth your foundations should be, then you simply dig the hole, mark out the floor with a timber frame, pour in the concrete and let it set. It will take a few days to fully harden, so don't expect to be able to build a shed like this one, from Garden Affairs, the day after. It might feel hard, but you'd be surprised at how long you need to leave it!
The bones of any shed is the timber frame that makes up the walls and roof and this will typically either be bolted to your freshly hardened concrete pad or pushed down into metal brackets which were set into the concrete as it was poured, much like fence post holders.
The timber frame should be easy to put up, as individual pieces will be fairly light and won't requite any specialist equipment. Usually, a drill, screwdriver and a hammer will be sufficient tooling to build a shed, so this really is a great project for a DIY beginner.
If your garden shed design is going to have overhangs, get them added now, so that the entire structure is up and ready to be clad or completed in one hit. You may be opting for a flat, felted roof, in which case you won't actually have any gable overhangs to fit, so feel free to skip this step if that applies to you.
A two man job, you will need help to wrestle the roof trusses into place, but once there and secured, you can really begin to build a shed that serves your purpose, singlehandedly. Don't forget to take into account the pitch of the roof so that you don't exceed maximum temporary structure height limits!
With the structure up and self-supporting, as well as the roof trusses, if you are using them, installed, you can start to create the shed that you were hoping for!
When you start adding the fascia and roof, you will see the shape of the shed really start to come together, not to mention be making great strides in ensuring that your new storage haven is watertight, which is a must in the UK! You should start thinking about exactly what finish you are planning to put on your wood, that way you can be making a plan for the finishing processes so as to not delay the final unveil and to make sure your structure is protected from the elements.
Wheather you are simply adding cladding to the timber structure or inserting complete panels, your sides should be the last addition before the windows and doors go in.
Don't be tempted to rush now, as you don't want to risk a sloppy or imperfect finish so close to the end of the project, but instead, really take your time and enjoy the process of completing your building project. To build a shed, you may not need to be a professional builder or carpenter, but having patience will see that your standards never drop off and you will end up with something you can be proud of.
Once you are at this point, you know you are super close to finishing your DIY build a shed project, so take a moment to be really proud of yourself, then grab your screwdriver and start attaching your doors!
Be careful not to over tighten the screws, as they could be difficult to manipulate at a later date and always do a dry fit, so that if you need to plane a little bit off the bottom of the doors to ensure a perfect fit, you can do so without too much difficulty or time wasting. Give some thought to how you are going to keep your property secure once it is housed in your new shed too, as now is the time to add a lock.
If you decided to build a shed that has windows, they should be the last thing that you install, so that the structure is sound and immovable and won't contort and damage the glass. As the last pane goes in, you can pat yourself on the back for having completed the entire process yourself and to an exceptionally high standard. No short cuts here! Just be warned, however, that once your shed is complete, you will no doubt be given a list of 'simple' projects that other family members would like you to tackle!
