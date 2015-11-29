Budget tips for decorating this Christmas

It might be referred to as the 'most wonderful time of the year', but Christmas is also the most expensive time of the year, so if it's possible to save money, we will! We know many of you feel the same way too and are keen to know how you can host a budget Christmas, without missing out on any of the fun, so we have compiled our top tips for enjoying the festivities on a shoestring!

You won't need to give up any of the things you love or any of the traditional elements, we have simply had a think and have come up with some low cost alternatives to the priciest elements of the season, except for the present buying. We have to admit that you are on your own with that!

Take a look at our top tips for a budget Christmas and see if you could save a few pennies by following any or all of them!