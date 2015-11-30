The secrets of painting a wall evenly

One of the greatest DIY conundrums that continues to vex people is how to how to paint a wall evenly. On the face of it, it seems like such a simple task and yet, painting a wall evenly is something that so few people get right that we have decided to let you in on our top tips.

As with most things, a great paint finish is almost wholly dependent on adequate preparation and a patient application, with attention to detail and consistency being maintained throughout. To keep the process as simple as possible, we have numbered the steps in our guide, so as you approach your next painting task, you can refer back and check each stage off as you complete it.

Let’s discover the right type of paint for uneven walls, how to paint high walls, and many more painting tips and tricks learned by some of our top-notch Painting professionals.



