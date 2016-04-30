Extraordinary Glass Extension in London

When done properly glass extensions can completely transform the look and feel of your home whilst providing extra space to utilise as you best see fit. Whether you want a calm oasis for quiet reflection, study, relaxation or a social space for hosting parties and entertaining guests, extending your property allows you to live the lifestyle you've always wanted without having to leave the home you love.

Thanks to extension specialists Culmax, this property in London boasts a sleek, cutting edge extension that offers 360 views. The three walls and roof are large, low iron glass panels fitted together without any bulky fixtures for the most seamless look possible. Glass beams attach the self-cleaning glass roof to the box extension and Maxlight doors have been incorporated into the design.

The finished result is absolutely breath-taking, as you can see from the images, below.