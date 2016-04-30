Extraordinary Glass Extension in London

When done properly glass extensions can completely transform the look and feel of your home whilst providing extra space to utilise as you best see fit. Whether you want a calm oasis for quiet reflection, study, relaxation or a social space for hosting parties and entertaining guests, extending your property allows you to live the lifestyle you've always wanted without having to leave the home you love.
Thanks to extension specialists Culmax, this property in London boasts a sleek, cutting edge extension that offers 360 views. The three walls and roof are large, low iron glass panels fitted together without any bulky fixtures for the most seamless look possible. Glass beams attach the self-cleaning glass roof to the box extension and Maxlight doors have been incorporated into the design.
The finished result is absolutely breath-taking, as you can see from the images, below.
Here we have a full view of the original property and the new glass addition, which allows us to put the design in context. Two very different styles and architectural periods merge to create a new, aesthetically exciting house.
Neither one section or the other dominates. Despite their differences, the two elements blend rather than jar, combining for a balanced look reflective of both modern tastes and modern living.
The glass extension allows for a flow of space that a more traditional extension would not facilitate. The stone patio moves towards the glass doors and, rather than coming to an abrupt halt, the line of sight continues inside.
The tiled floor indoors is similar in tone and texture, which helps to maintain the connection with the outdoor area. Furthermore, we have an almost unblemished view of the interior when looking in and vice-versa when looking out at the garden thanks to the 360 views offered by the glass panels.
The interior layout flows easily and floor space has been maximised, with only a few pieces of furniture occupying the room.
The division of the dining area from the living area has been achieved with the careful placement of furniture rather than a dividing wall, which would compromise the access of light and detract from the free and open feel. The colourful, semi-transparent chairs are a quirky touch that complement the modern look of the extension.
The nature of the design ensures that the interior is flooded with natural light, illuminating every corner. The trees and greenery beyond the extension walls are also reflected by the glass panels, making the the garden appear bigger and strengthening the bond between nature and the domestic space.
Whether it's morning, noon or night, the glass room enjoys a calming ambience and feeling of freedom.
What a view! The double doors retract and frame the modern courtyard and elegant, landscaped garden that accompanies this home.
The outdoor area is minimalist, symmetrical and ordered, much like the glass extension itself. A simple colour palette of ashy grey and green works to stunning effect, perfectly completing the new living area it merges with.
To see another equally beautiful British project, check out: Victorian Detached House Glass Extension.