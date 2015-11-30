Inspiring illumination ideas for Christmas

It's not all about the food and presents at Christmas, you know. In fact, how you choose to decorate can make a big impact on your experience as a whole, so we think you should give some extra thought to how you use lighting at the most fun time of the year!

Christmas decorations really set the tone for your celebrations and we think the best of them all are fun, festive lights. Whether you simply use them on your tree or look for new and exciting ways to include them, they always have a wonderful impact and look stunning, so why not look to include more of them into your scheme this year?

Take a look at some of our favourite ways to include Christmas lights in your decorating and see if you might be tempted to ho, ho, have go!