Family terrace gets a fancy upgrade

While a loft conversion may seem like that and nothing more, there is much thought and consideration that goes into choosing the most suitable conversion for your type of home. From freestanding houses, semi-detached homes and terraces, the type of property you live in will greatly effect the size, cost and required planning for your loft conversion.

This is especially true in London as the population and property prices continue to grow, often the best way to extend is up. The experts at Nuspace know all too well how to maximise the potential your loft holds for a conversion project, as evidenced in this terrace home in Wimbledon. Although the name may be synonymous with tennis, it's also an outer London suburb full of charming family homes.

Let's see how this quaint terrace has been reconfigured to positive effect!