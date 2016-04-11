Family terrace gets a fancy upgrade

While a loft conversion may seem like that and nothing more, there is much thought and consideration that goes into choosing the most suitable conversion for your type of home. From freestanding houses, semi-detached homes and terraces, the type of property you live in will greatly effect the size, cost and required planning for your loft conversion.
This is especially true in London as the population and property prices continue to grow, often the best way to extend is up. The experts at Nuspace know all too well how to maximise the potential your loft holds for a conversion project, as evidenced in this terrace home in Wimbledon. Although the name may be synonymous with tennis, it's also an outer London suburb full of charming family homes.
Let's see how this quaint terrace has been reconfigured to positive effect!
Passing by on the footpath the terrace home looks no different to its counterparts. However, from behind you will see a completely different picture…
The type of loft conversion this home has undergone is called a hip-to-gable conversion. Homes with a hip roof tend to have relatively small internal volumes so, for a conversion to be practical, a hip-to-gable conversion is a suitable solution.
To increase the size of the loft and for extra room to accommodate a more spacious staircase, the once triangular pitch of the roof has been replaced with the more box-like shape, as we can see here. Due to the extensive changes made to the roof of the structure, this type of loft conversion requires planning permission, unlike some smaller loft conversions.
What was once a sloped roof with limited internal space has now been completely opened up to accommodate a spacious new bedroom with views out over the rear garden and beyond.
Dominated by white and flooded with daylight, what was once a dark and futile corner of the roof is now a room to be proud of.
Adjacent to the bedroom is an open space perfectly suited to a home office, study space, or even a cosy lounge room for children. Unlike the flat roof of the extension, the pitch seen here is the street-facing slope of the terrace's existing roof.
A new skylight has been added to ensure the room is well lit, without interfering with the existing look and feel of the house when viewed from the street. Not letting any corner go to waste, bespoke cupboards have been added to hide away those items not often needed.
Not wanting to forget the thoroughfare that connects the new addition the existing living spaces of the house, the new staircase is bright and inviting. A small luxury afforded to this style of loft conversion.
The strategically placed skylight not only illuminates the upper-landing, but also lets the staircase opening act as a lightwell, allowing light to filter through to the lower levels.
The loft also includes the addition of a small bathroom, which employs a timeless colour scheme of grey and white. This once typical terrace house is now a spectacular home with much needed extra space.
With the addition of the extra bedroom and bathroom, the owners can rest assured their money has been spent wisely and will make a solid return on their investment when the time comes to sell in future.
