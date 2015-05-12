A kitchen for every season

The kitchen is usually the first room we decide to renovate when we want to add space, or value, to our homes. In this case, a modern extension was added to the back of the home to provide a bright, open plan kitchen and dining area for the occupants. The extra space and reconfigured layout has completely transformed the way in which the area is used. It's now the hub of the home, perfect for family meals and weekend dinner parties. The outdoor area is now utilised to a fuller extent, as a better connection between the patio and the interior has been established. The exterior looks fresher and smarter, and the interior is a stylish mix of country chic and modern minimalism. Let's take a closer look…
The property certainly has potential: the traditional brick façade is a charming example of Victorian architecture, and the high ceilings are grand and imposing. However, the cream wall and red door just don't blend with the rest of the house, and this section sticks out like a sore thumb! The garden is also in need of some pruning back. All in all, the house needs a modern touch to breathe some life back into it, which is exactly what Doma Architects were able to do.
Here you can see just how much of a transformation the exterior and rear garden has undergone. Finally, that mismatched section has been done away with, and to the lower half of the traditional brick exterior sits a beautiful modern extension with wooden cladding, bi-folding doors and 3 dainty, inconspicuous skylights. The deck has been revamped, and is now an inviting spot where we can imagine enjoying a crisp glass of wine on a summers evening. The extension as a whole has been well integrated, and the mixture of dark and light tones complements the multi-tone brick work.
White walls and cabinets give this kitchen a contemporary-meets-country vibe, enhanced by the tasteful furnishings such as the wicker chairs and pale timber dining table. Opening on to the outdoor patio, our sight reaches to the back of the garden. This makes the space feel more open, and the kitchen and living area feel larger. The skylights do a great job of letting in natural light at the back of the room, and the white walls and ceilings keep the space bright and fresh.
The glossy white work tops, in conjuction with the white-coated metal hanging lamps, give the design a modern edge. The breakfast bar stools are also a quirky touch that makes this kitchen appear modern and up-to-date.
The final image gives us a view of the interior from the raised patio area. The kitchen tiles match those on the patio, extending the kitchen to the garden and strengthening the connection between indoors and out. Both functional and beautiful, this extension has taken a standard period property and transformed it into a a modern home to be proud of.
