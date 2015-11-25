Furnishing a small apartment: a simple guide

The perks of small apartment are widely known. They use less resources rendering them cheaper and the intimacy of the small spaces bring an unparalleled zest into the apartment. However, when people furnish these cosy caves, they often fell into a decorative pitfall. Having in mind the limited space, design is abandon for the sake of functionality.

While is fairly obvious that practicality should be considered when furnishing a small space, a sense of style should also be incorporated. It’s by striking a balance between function and design that the tiny apartment acquires character and uniqueness. If you live in small apartment, the furniture that surround you should align with your needs but at the same time highlight your personal aesthetic.

Thus, we decided for today to give you some tips on how to avoid this decorative trap. Let’s see then how to furnish a small apartment.