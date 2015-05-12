Small gardens, big impact

Owning a garden on the smaller side does not me you have sacrifice on all the joys and positive feelings a garden creates. No matter how big or small, there is always a way to add a touch of greenery to your life, and bring out the gardener within. Maybe you are a fan of more classic style gardens, full of leafy plants and shrub, or maybe you prefer something a little more stripped back, aiming for a more minimal design? Whatever your taste, a small garden is always something not to be overlooked. For 5 prime examples of small gardens with a big impact, see these gardens for ideas.
As with interior spaces, especially those that are more cramped such as small bathrooms or tight hallways, mirrors can also work to positive effect in a small garden, too. Using a mirror to bounce around light to make a space brighter, and give small or dark interior rooms an illusion of more space, is an age-old interior design trick. Employing the same technique in this small walled courtyard designed by Cue and co of London, a full-width mirror has been hung at one end of the rectangular courtyard to visually elongate the space, and magnify the presence of the sun. With plenty of shrubbery and high walls, the privacy of this small garden has also not been forgotten.
Owning a small garden does not mean missing out on your favourite garden additions such as water features, decorative lighting, or even an open fire. This contemporary garden setting from Barnes Walker Ltd has it all; greenery, an outdoor lounge setting, modern lighting, and an open fireplace that serves as an obvious focal point. The silver metal sheet behind the open flames is an inconspicuous water feature, serving as a decorative detail in stark contrast to the fire it hides behind. By doing away with flower beds or potted plants, you free up room for other garden elements such as the lounge setting we see here. Not doing away with greenery altogether, climbers and creepers have been used to still ensure a touch of nature has not been forgotten in this small garden space that has it all.
A little less ostentatious, this garden from Dewin Designs is small, but still inclusive of all the necessary garden elements. Making best use of the available space, the visual impact comes from the first thing you notice when you walk into any space; the floor. A carefully curated mixed of plants, including palms, grasses, hanging planters and, as above, climbers and creepers, will only enhance the feeling as they grow and spread as time passes.
This small garden by Robert Hughes Garden Design & Landscaping is the epitome of a low-maintenance, minimal and modern garden. Tones of grey and black are highlighted by the neon orange of the decorative elements that makes this contemporary garden what it is. Only a handful of plants and succulents can be seen, which are made up of varieties that match the overall feeling of the space: non conforming and requiring minimal upkeep.
This small garden terrace proves that even the cosiest of corners of your available outdoor spaces can be used for dining, relaxing, or entertaining. A wide range of flora species can be seen in the design from Garden Arts, with dense bushes engulfing the available space for a private and secluded dining setting—perfect for a relaxing weekend breakfast in the sun.
