Before and After: A Sheffield Family Home's Transformation

The day a couple in Sheffield decided that they had had enough of their house’s tired and outdated look was the day they took the first step towards their new living space. But it wasn’t a case of packing up and moving away—rather using the potential of their current location and home to get something better (and by ‘better’ we, of course, mean ‘more modern and spacious’).
What exactly was in the cards for the couple? A complete home renovation which maximised the space of their existing property by adding a two-storey extension to the rear and side of the house, as well as a single-storey extension to the front.
All of this was executed by professional home-building team Whitshaw Builders, who set out to create a contemporary feel for their project while still maintaining the values of the local vernacular.
Let’s take a look…
We’re not sure about you, but to us the ‘before’ image just looks so boring and dry – not sure if it’s the colours, the materials, the structure or a combination of everything.
But let’s not dwell on the past, for we have a brand new house that’s just waiting to be explored! By using brick, the experts in charge reflected the existing house’s look, yet they combined this with a white finish to give the property a light and airy feel at first-floor level.
The added timber to the top storey, in a light and sandy hue, completes the material palette quite nicely.
These professionals undoubtedly understand the magical powers of light neutrals in order to make a room seem more visually spacious. By allowing a decadent combination of whites, off-whites and light greys to adorn the interiors, the end result is a space which seems like it just underwent a rigorous cleaning ritual – so bright, so sparkling and so spotless!
Here we see the open-plan layout of the kitchen and adjoining space which now form part of the new extension at the back.
Thanks to all the right touches in terms of lighting (ceiling downlighters, pendants, huge windows, glass doors and skylights), the new interiors won’t have a single second’s worry about being deemed ‘gloomy’.
And ‘functionality’ is also another trait this new space has mastered, for the kitchen presents a fantastic combination of storage areas, worktop surfaces and open legroom – thereby ensuring that the owners can cook and bake (and wine and dine and socialise) with friends and family to their hearts’ content in their new culinary corner.
The light and elegant ambience of the front façade gets carried over most effectively to the house’s rear side, albeit here the look is presented as slightly more open and welcoming – must be all the new doors and windows!
And to ensure that this house’s style and functionality isn’t limited to the indoors, a fabulous little terrace spills out from the new rear extension, ready and waiting to receive a stylish selection of furniture and décor pieces.
One of the new spaces that the two-storey extension at the back presented to the household was a bathroom – wait, make that a ‘stunningly modern bathroom’.
It would seem that the bathroom’s take on hues is a bit creamier to ensure that the crisp-white tub, toilet and sink don’t get lost. And to be extra careful, some eye-catching pattern was also introduced to the new space via floor- and wall tiles.
A brand-new chapter for this old house!
Expecting company? Let’s see how you need to go about: Decorating your guest bathroom.