Before and After: A Sheffield Family Home's Transformation

The day a couple in Sheffield decided that they had had enough of their house’s tired and outdated look was the day they took the first step towards their new living space. But it wasn’t a case of packing up and moving away—rather using the potential of their current location and home to get something better (and by ‘better’ we, of course, mean ‘more modern and spacious’).

What exactly was in the cards for the couple? A complete home renovation which maximised the space of their existing property by adding a two-storey extension to the rear and side of the house, as well as a single-storey extension to the front.

All of this was executed by professional home-building team Whitshaw Builders, who set out to create a contemporary feel for their project while still maintaining the values of the local vernacular.

Let’s take a look…