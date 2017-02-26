Luxury new build home in Wimbledon

From professional team Andrew Harper Architects comes a brand-new creation that is sure to dazzle all.
This is not a home renovation and neither is this an existing property that received an extension to maximise space – it is a new build which flaunts all of the requirements for the family who wants to live large and stylishly in the 21st century: a spacious garden, elegant furnishings, sleek finishes, multiple volumes – and oh, did we mention this house has no less than six bedrooms?
Let’s take a closer look…
We usually don’t start our homify 360° discoveries at the rear side of a house. So when we do, you know that it must be a truly special creation.
Well, after viewing this gorgeous structure, do you really still need to wonder why we couldn’t save this for later? Multiple volumes are stacked on top of each other to give the house a royal and majestic look. Various terraces and balconies have been scattered throughout the structure, meaning that no matter where you are located, you are bound to enjoy a superb view of the fantastic back garden.
The architects really know how to mix and match their materials, for this stylish creation has all of the winners: wood, steel, stone and glass, as well a firm selection of lush foliage to “soften up” the modern structure ever so slightly.
Plus, who would deny that the added greens of the plants don’t offset quite stylishly with the neutral hues of the façade?
Back to the rear side, only this time we opt for a daylight view and one that allows us to see the house from a higher vantage point.
And only now can we really appreciate the various terraces and balconies that seem to flow throughout the house.
Of course the modern style doesn’t start and stop with the exterior façade – inside we also get a fantastic show with colours, materials, styles and finishes to leave us just a bit green with envy.
The modern kitchen shares its space with a dining room. And even though both areas are located in an open-plan layout (and merely a few feet from each other), they’re divided quite brilliantly by means of colours and materials: whites and greys for the kitchen with its cutting-edge and steely look, and a warm brown for the wooden-clad dining table and –chairs.
A hop and a skip from the dining/cooking area, and through floor-to-ceiling glass doors, and we find ourselves on one of the spacious terraces – the perfect space for some al fresco relaxation and socialising.
And thanks to crystal-clear glass balustrades, as little as possible of that stunning view gets eclipsed!
