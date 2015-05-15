Surprising modern twist on a Tudor home

Last but certainly not least: the garden. Separated into small sections for growing various plants and flowers, the garden looks perfectly arranged and well-maintained. The wall creepers surround the property with lush green tones, and the paved area directly connected to the house makes for the perfect place to sit out in the sun and enjoy a barbecue with friends!

Have you enjoyed this article? Then why not also take a look at this total renovation of a Buckinghamshire home