Optical illusions in a classic home

There are many reasons to extend or make adjustments to your home. It could be to accommodate a growing family, or maybe in preparation for sale. It may be simply to freshen up and modernise your dated home, or it could be for something a little more creative. In the case of this loft conversion in Chiswick, the crafty owner of this brick home has decided to put their loft to good use and create a space suitable to let out to a lodger, resulting in a healthy monthly passive income source. With a little shrewd planning and design, with the help of City Lofts London, the nimble home owner now has a steady secondary income, and a loft space that will prove to be a worthwhile investment for years to come.
As you can see, the detached maisonette building is large, and has enough space below the pitch of the roof to create a separate living space. If you are unfamiliar with what a maisonette actually is, it's a two-storey apartment located inside an apartment building, each with their own private entrance.
Here we see a basic section drawing of the available space the designers have to work with. At the centre of the loft the ceiling height is 2.4 metres; ample head height to live comfortably. The doorways were built at 2.25 metres, whilst the outer walls were drawn at 1 metre.
Here we see the section drawing come to life, and get a real feel for how much space the loft actually has. A cosy mix of off-white has been paired with warm tones of timber underfoot, and modern lighting paired with as much natural light as possible.
As the outer walls are at a height of 1 metre, the available space behind the walls has been put to good use, with bespoke cabinetry built to create built-in storage space for the new occupant. As you can see, a single person or even a busy couple could live quite comfortably in the new loft, without feeling like they are forever in each other's pockets. From the bedroom you walk out onto the landing of the stairs, through to the en suite bathroom at the opposite end.
Despite no access to natural light, the new en suite bathroom feels anything but dull and lifeless. Large mirrors reflect the limited light that is available, as the bathroom wall lights have been designed into the mirrors themselves. In the reflection, we see how the bath and shower unit has been cleverly hidden beside the doorway, proving that any bathroom space can have all the luxuries, no matter how difficult a space may be to work with.
