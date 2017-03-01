Your browser is out-of-date.

The best garden ideas for small homes

press profile homify
雑木が映えるモダンEXTERIOR, 株式会社 砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE 株式会社 砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE Modern garden Stone Wood effect
Loading admin actions …

Designing a garden to fit either outside or inside your small home might sound like a job best left to a professional landscape architect, but don't sell yourself short.

It's all a matter of seeing enough examples of little spaces and figuring out which ones you like and which you think would accompany your home beautifully. From there, simply combine a few elements and, hey presto! You'll have a gorgeous garden that works perfectly with your home.

So, where will you find lots of small garden inspiration? Right here, of course! We've found 40 fantastic projects that each have a stand out feature that makes them worthy of consideration. 

If you pinch any of the cool ideas remember that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery!

1. Pure and simple landscaping

Tropical Contemporâneo, Mateus Motta Paisagismo Mateus Motta Paisagismo Tropical style garden
Mateus Motta Paisagismo

Mateus Motta Paisagismo
Mateus Motta Paisagismo
Mateus Motta Paisagismo

2. Clean and simple with gravel

Outdoor landscaping RAVI - NUPUR ARCHITECTS Modern garden
RAVI—NUPUR ARCHITECTS

Outdoor landscaping

RAVI - NUPUR ARCHITECTS
RAVI—NUPUR ARCHITECTS
RAVI - NUPUR ARCHITECTS

3. With a Zen focus

Feng Shui en una vivienda de Premià de Dalt, Feng Shui Cristina Jové Feng Shui Cristina Jové Asian style garden
Feng Shui Cristina Jové

Feng Shui Cristina Jové
Feng Shui Cristina Jové
Feng Shui Cristina Jové

4. Clearly marked out areas

Jardín Residencial, jardinista jardinista Modern garden
jardinista

jardinista
jardinista
jardinista

5. A little colour and gravel

Giardino in Acqui Terme AL, silvia delpiano studio e progettazione giardini silvia delpiano studio e progettazione giardini Eclectic style garden
silvia delpiano studio e progettazione giardini

silvia delpiano studio e progettazione giardini
silvia delpiano studio e progettazione giardini
silvia delpiano studio e progettazione giardini

6. An organic corner

イベント装飾, （有）ハートランド （有）ハートランド Modern garden
（有）ハートランド

（有）ハートランド
（有）ハートランド
（有）ハートランド

7. Relaxation perfectly captured

KIRKINIS, Japanese Garden Concepts Japanese Garden Concepts Asian style garden
Japanese Garden Concepts

Japanese Garden Concepts
Japanese Garden Concepts
Japanese Garden Concepts

8. Colourful and textural

Transformation d'un jardin en pente, RVB PAYSAGE RVB PAYSAGE Classic style garden
RVB PAYSAGE

RVB PAYSAGE
RVB PAYSAGE
RVB PAYSAGE

9. Ready to lay down in

homify Mediterranean style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. Focused around a water feature

WIGGILL , Japanese Garden Concepts Japanese Garden Concepts Asian style garden
Japanese Garden Concepts

Japanese Garden Concepts
Japanese Garden Concepts
Japanese Garden Concepts

11. Planned to perfection

สวน ม. วิลล่า อะคาเดีย ศรีนครินทร์, Dear_landscape Dear_landscape Rustic style garden Ceramic Pink
Dear_landscape

Dear_landscape
Dear_landscape
Dear_landscape

12. Understated planters designs

Stadstuin Groningen, KLAP tuin- en landschapsarchitectuur KLAP tuin- en landschapsarchitectuur Modern garden
KLAP tuin- en landschapsarchitectuur

KLAP tuin- en landschapsarchitectuur
KLAP tuin- en landschapsarchitectuur
KLAP tuin- en landschapsarchitectuur

13. Symmetrical and eye-catching

PEQUEÑOS RINCONES, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

14. A few well-placed stones

WIGGILL , Japanese Garden Concepts Japanese Garden Concepts Asian style garden
Japanese Garden Concepts

Japanese Garden Concepts
Japanese Garden Concepts
Japanese Garden Concepts

15. A wild garden feel

homify Mediterranean style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

16. Brick planters for easy assimilation

Hare Lane, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Minimalist style garden
Frost Architects Ltd

Hare Lane

Frost Architects Ltd
Frost Architects Ltd
Frost Architects Ltd

17. Wide-spread grasses for ground cover

Gorgeous Gardens Modern garden
Gorgeous Gardens

Gorgeous Gardens
Gorgeous Gardens
Gorgeous Gardens

18. Easily portable!

Herbstgarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Classic style garden
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

19. A low-key desert look

homify Mediterranean style garden Sandstone
homify

homify
homify
homify

Different shapes work!

homify Mediterranean style garden Sandstone
homify

homify
homify
homify

20. Extended to include the side return

homify Mediterranean style garden Engineered Wood
homify

homify
homify
homify

21. With hints of the Mediterranean

Gartenparadies, Rimini Baustoffe GmbH Rimini Baustoffe GmbH Mediterranean style garden
Rimini Baustoffe GmbH

Rimini Baustoffe GmbH
Rimini Baustoffe GmbH
Rimini Baustoffe GmbH

22. Funky planters for a bit of colour

Jardín Detoni, Dhena CONSTRUCCION DE JARDINES Dhena CONSTRUCCION DE JARDINES Modern garden Granite Green
Dhena CONSTRUCCION DE JARDINES

Dhena CONSTRUCCION DE JARDINES
Dhena CONSTRUCCION DE JARDINES
Dhena CONSTRUCCION DE JARDINES

23. An amazing green wall

Decoración Muros Verdes, Ranka Follaje Sintético Ranka Follaje Sintético Modern bars & clubs Offices & stores
Ranka Follaje Sintético

Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético

24. When you have no outdoor space

homify Eclectic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

25. Tiny, tropical and terrific

CASA ZB-TERRANOVA, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

26. Around the edge only

横浜緑区の家, （有）ハートランド （有）ハートランド Modern garden Green
（有）ハートランド

（有）ハートランド
（有）ハートランド
（有）ハートランド

So cute!

横浜緑区の家, （有）ハートランド （有）ハートランド Modern garden Green
（有）ハートランド

（有）ハートランド
（有）ハートランド
（有）ハートランド

27. Combined with the bathroom

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern garden
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

28. Uneven but awesome

Exemples de réalisations, Les jardins de Laurent Les jardins de Laurent Modern garden
Les jardins de Laurent

Les jardins de Laurent
Les jardins de Laurent
Les jardins de Laurent

29. Square borders

Bassins et fontaines, Vert-parc Vert-parc Modern garden
Vert-parc

Vert-parc
Vert-parc
Vert-parc

30. Natural and organic

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern garden
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

31. A simple but lovely lead up

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern garden
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

32. Perfect for small budgets

宿根草の庭, ヤトイチ造園 ヤトイチ造園 Eclectic style garden
ヤトイチ造園

ヤトイチ造園
ヤトイチ造園
ヤトイチ造園

33. A great addition to a minimal bathroom

Powder room Ansari Architects Modern bathroom
Ansari Architects

Powder room

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

34. Elegant and comfortable

Jardín Residencial, jardinista jardinista Modern garden
jardinista

jardinista
jardinista
jardinista

35. Fruit trees for beauty (and good taste)

雑木が映えるモダンEXTERIOR, 株式会社 砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE 株式会社 砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE Modern garden Stone Wood effect
株式会社　砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE

株式会社　砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE
株式会社　砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE
株式会社　砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE

36. To make more of a window

雑木が映えるモダンEXTERIOR, 株式会社 砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE 株式会社 砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE Modern garden Wood Green
株式会社　砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE

株式会社　砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE
株式会社　砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE
株式会社　砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE

37. Eye-catching Asian style

純和風な回遊式日本庭園, 株式会社 砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE 株式会社 砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE Eclectic style garden
株式会社　砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE

株式会社　砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE
株式会社　砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE
株式会社　砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE

38. Simple and easy to change

Projeto de Paisagismo , Greice Peralta Greice Peralta Tropical style garden
Greice Peralta

Greice Peralta
Greice Peralta
Greice Peralta

39. Concrete planters for a seamless look

Cool but Funky, Contempoary Garden Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden
Yorkshire Gardens

Cool but Funky, Contempoary Garden

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

40. Triple threat!

Pinheiros, Camila Vicari Arquitetura da Paisagem Camila Vicari Arquitetura da Paisagem Modern garden
Camila Vicari Arquitetura da Paisagem

Pinheiros

Camila Vicari Arquitetura da Paisagem
Camila Vicari Arquitetura da Paisagem
Camila Vicari Arquitetura da Paisagem

For even more amazing garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Modern stone ideas for gardens.

Modern new build home in Aberdeenshire
Which of these ideas caught your eye?

