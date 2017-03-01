The best garden ideas for small homes

Designing a garden to fit either outside or inside your small home might sound like a job best left to a professional landscape architect, but don't sell yourself short.
It's all a matter of seeing enough examples of little spaces and figuring out which ones you like and which you think would accompany your home beautifully. From there, simply combine a few elements and, hey presto! You'll have a gorgeous garden that works perfectly with your home.
So, where will you find lots of small garden inspiration? Right here, of course! We've found 40 fantastic projects that each have a stand out feature that makes them worthy of consideration.
If you pinch any of the cool ideas remember that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery!
