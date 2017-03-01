Modern U-shaped kitchen designs

U-shaped kitchens are great because they make clever use of your available space, maximising the amount of usable worktop you can use. But did you know there are a variety of ways to create a stunning (and in some cases, unusual) installation?
Kitchen planners are talented when it comes to designing functional and beautiful U-shaped kitchens, but it's always good to have a rough idea of the style you like before you commission something new, which is why we found 9 lovely projects to show you today.
With gorgeous worktops, amazingly complementary tiles and inspired colour schemes, we know you'll love all of these designs, so have a think which would best suit your home and go from there!
Let's start with something a little out of the ordinary.
By including this fantastic circular cut-out element, not only is cupboard and worktop space not being compromised, extra floor area is also being clawed back!
There's something wonderfully inviting about this little alcove, don't you think?
U-shaped kitchens are perfect for small rooms as you can create a wealth of fabulous storage and preparation space without making the room feel too claustrophobic.
Finished in natural wood with chunky white counters, this example looks bright, fresh and eminently usable.
The modern trend of monochrome kitchens with stainless steel appliances looks set to stay and we can see why.
This fantastic U-shaped installation looks large and contemporary, thanks to the white and steel accents which keep the light flowing around.
Then add in some black and a seriously stylish look is created!
Larger kitchens finished in a U-shaped design have a natural propensity to look impressive and high-end, but add in some luxury materials and the impact will be stunning!
Here, stylish cabinets have been topped off with a marble worktop, making the entire space feel like a designer installation.
Never forget just how practical a U-shaped kitchen is, as it can be easy to get carried away with aesthetics.
You can see here that the dog-leg counter has doubled up as a handy breakfast bar. And with plenty of bottom cabinets, no top ones are needed, which makes the space feel far bigger and more open.
White kitchens will always be hugely popular, but if you like your interior design to have edge wherever possible, look to industrial styling to add contrast.
This concrete worktop brings so much eye-catching detail into play and it won't have cost a huge amount!
Speaking of contrasts, just look at how perfectly the wood, black and stainless steel work together here.
While the wood feels warm and traditional, a black counter adds contemporary chic and the steel appliances finish the look off amazingly well.
The proportions are also fabulous!
If you have a small kitchen and are determined to make a U-shaped installation work, we implore you to consider shiny worktops.
You can see what an impact they make here, with the gorgeous wall tiles reflecting off the counter to draw everything together into a cohesive design that doesn't feel small at all.
This kitchen makes good use of all the natural light that's pouring in by showcasing bright white cabinets, a glossy black worktop and awesome statement tiles.
While the kitchen isn't huge, it feels more than up to the task of preparing family meals!
