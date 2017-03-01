Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Modern U-shaped kitchen designs

press profile homify press profile homify
Villa de lujo en Málaga con toques tropicales, Per Hansen Per Hansen Tropical style kitchen
Loading admin actions …

U-shaped kitchens are great because they make clever use of your available space, maximising the amount of usable worktop you can use. But did you know there are a variety of ways to create a stunning (and in some cases, unusual) installation? 

Kitchen planners are talented when it comes to designing functional and beautiful U-shaped kitchens, but it's always good to have a rough idea of the style you like before you commission something new, which is why we found 9 lovely projects to show you today. 

With gorgeous worktops, amazingly complementary tiles and inspired colour schemes, we know you'll love all of these designs, so have a think which would best suit your home and go from there!

1. Unusual curves

Cocinas, Exdema Antares C.A Exdema Antares C.A Modern kitchen
Exdema Antares C.A

Exdema Antares C.A
Exdema Antares C.A
Exdema Antares C.A

Let's start with something a little out of the ordinary.

By including this fantastic circular cut-out element, not only is cupboard and worktop space not being compromised, extra floor area is also being clawed back! 

There's something wonderfully inviting about this little alcove, don't you think?

2. Small and traditional

Villa de lujo en Málaga con toques tropicales, Per Hansen Per Hansen Tropical style kitchen
Per Hansen

Per Hansen
Per Hansen
Per Hansen

U-shaped kitchens are perfect for small rooms as you can create a wealth of fabulous storage and preparation space without making the room feel too claustrophobic. 

Finished in natural wood with chunky white counters, this example looks bright, fresh and eminently usable.

3. Clean and contemporary

Cocina La Rioja, Toren Cocinas Toren Cocinas Modern kitchen
Toren Cocinas

Toren Cocinas
Toren Cocinas
Toren Cocinas

The modern trend of monochrome kitchens with stainless steel appliances looks set to stay and we can see why. 

This fantastic U-shaped installation looks large and contemporary, thanks to the white and steel accents which keep the light flowing around. 

Then add in some black and a seriously stylish look is created!

4. Finished with luxury

homify Modern kitchen Solid Wood Brown
homify

homify
homify
homify

Larger kitchens finished in a U-shaped design have a natural propensity to look impressive and high-end, but add in some luxury materials and the impact will be stunning! 

Here, stylish cabinets have been topped off with a marble worktop, making the entire space feel like a designer installation.

5. Simple and practical

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Never forget just how practical a U-shaped kitchen is, as it can be easy to get carried away with aesthetics. 

You can see here that the dog-leg counter has doubled up as a handy breakfast bar. And with plenty of bottom cabinets, no top ones are needed, which makes the space feel far bigger and more open.

6. White with a touch of industrial style

Small U Shaped Kitchen Elan Kitchens Modern kitchen White modern kitchen,small kitchens,kitchen space,white kitchen,contemporary kitchen,kitchen diner,modern apartment,u shape kitchens,white kitchen
Elan Kitchens

Small U Shaped Kitchen

Elan Kitchens
Elan Kitchens
Elan Kitchens

White kitchens will always be hugely popular, but if you like your interior design to have edge wherever possible, look to industrial styling to add contrast.

This concrete worktop brings so much eye-catching detail into play and it won't have cost a huge amount!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Beautiful contrasts

CASA OXIDADA, KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS Modern kitchen Granite Black
KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS

KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS
KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS
KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS

Speaking of contrasts, just look at how perfectly the wood, black and stainless steel work together here. 

While the wood feels warm and traditional, a black counter adds contemporary chic and the steel appliances finish the look off amazingly well. 

The proportions are also fabulous!

8. All about the gloss finish

Interior designs, Allied Interiors Allied Interiors Modern kitchen
Allied Interiors

Allied Interiors
Allied Interiors
Allied Interiors

If you have a small kitchen and are determined to make a U-shaped installation work, we implore you to consider shiny worktops.

You can see what an impact they make here, with the gorgeous wall tiles reflecting off the counter to draw everything together into a cohesive design that doesn't feel small at all.

9. Beautiful colours

RESIDENCE AT VILE PARLE (E), Dhruva Samal & Associates Dhruva Samal & Associates Modern kitchen
Dhruva Samal &amp; Associates

Dhruva Samal & Associates
Dhruva Samal &amp; Associates
Dhruva Samal & Associates

This kitchen makes good use of all the natural light that's pouring in by showcasing bright white cabinets, a glossy black worktop and awesome statement tiles. 

While the kitchen isn't huge, it feels more than up to the task of preparing family meals!

For more tasty kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Money-saving ideas for planning a kitchen.

Step-by-step guide to home renovations (part two)
Would a U-shaped kitchen work in your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks