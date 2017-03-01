Modern U-shaped kitchen designs

U-shaped kitchens are great because they make clever use of your available space, maximising the amount of usable worktop you can use. But did you know there are a variety of ways to create a stunning (and in some cases, unusual) installation?

Kitchen planners are talented when it comes to designing functional and beautiful U-shaped kitchens, but it's always good to have a rough idea of the style you like before you commission something new, which is why we found 9 lovely projects to show you today.

With gorgeous worktops, amazingly complementary tiles and inspired colour schemes, we know you'll love all of these designs, so have a think which would best suit your home and go from there!