Ideas to improve narrow hallways

It's unlikely every single space in your home is large, open and impressive in stature, but don't feel bad if you've fallen prey to narrow hallways, as we're going to show you a host of fantastic ideas for making the most of them.
Before you grab a sledgehammer and start trying to master open-plan design on your own, check out these terrific interior designer-led projects, which will give you more inspiration for your narrow spaces than you thought possible.
It's time to start thinking more carefully about the colours and finishes you choose because these can have a massive impact on how impressive your corridors are. But don't just take our word for it, take a look at some beautiful examples!
You might think the best thing to do in a narrow hallway is simply choose one neutral colour and stick with it, but that's not always the case.
For example, you won't get the benefit of natural tones if you don't have a lot of natural light flowing in, so think more daringly! A rustic stone wall opposite a rich colour will make a bolder, more deliberate statement, which can then be amplified with a mirror.
Speaking of mirrors, it's no secret that a large mirror will do a lot for a tiny space, which includes your corridors.
Here, we can see an entire wall has been turned into a mirror, with a smaller one placed directly opposite. The effect is that you don't know which surfaces are walls or open spaces.
Now, that's magic!
It's true what they say; less can be more!
In a narrow hallway, you should steer clear of trying to include too much furniture or décor, as it will quickly create a cluttered and claustrophobic feel.
Instead, how about some plain white walls, pared back side table and some art?
This is one of our favourite ideas for narrow corridors because it provides focus and organic appeal.
Choose an area of dead space (under your stairs, for example) and turn it into a gorgeous green paradise that revives and invigorates you every time you walk past.
Unusual ideas are a great way to make more of small, uninteresting spots in your home!
When all else fails, strip as much out of your hallway as you can and make the floor the star of the show.
If people are too busy looking down to admire your amazing flooring choices, they won't notice how narrow or cramped the hallway is! Vibrant wooden floors, such as parquet, are always a winner.
