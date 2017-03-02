Wall coverings for house façades

Building your dream home is one thing, but if you really want to make it sparkle and shine, you have to think very carefully about the external finish you're going to choose.
Naturally, your architect can advise you which materials will work best with your style of home, but you should be thinking about the finishing touches before you even get a design drawn up. Along with a perfectly landscaped garden, the right external finish on your home finishes a project perfectly and can mean the difference between being heralded as a design champion, or your home falling a little flat.
So don't just reach for the standard render until you've seen all of these ideas!
For a sleek, natural and inviting exterior, it's hard to beat smooth wood cladding.
Available in a medley of varieties and shades, there will be a style to suit everybody and the best part is that wood can work well on every home, from a rustic cottage through to a contemporary mansion.
If wood cladding appeals but you like to stand out from the crowd, you'll love the idea of vertical, staggered cladding.
Adding an almost agricultural feel to your home's façade, it also helps create the illusion of extra height, so this could be ideal for single-storey homes.
Industrial chic is so hot right now and can't you just see why?
These beautiful textured concrete panels add so much character thanks to having not been tamped smooth as they were cast, offering an interesting dialogue in terms of modern external finishes.
When luxury is the name of the game, you can't go wrong with some polished stone slabs as your façade finish.
Perfect for houses that enjoy a good dose of sunshine, as the natural inflections and glitter of the stone will sparkle, just one feature wall finished in polished stone will have a fantastic impact on your home.
Slate is a fantastic material because it's naturally insulating, looks dramatic, and needs little ongoing care and attention. So if you want your home to look dark, brooding and stylish, there are few better choices!
You can probably tell that stone cladding has taken off in popularity in recent years, and textural stone is yet another option for you.
Ideal for creating a gorgeous feature wall on the outside of your home, rustic cladding offers fantastic undulations and tonal variety.
We don't hate a traditional render finish (just in case that's what you're thinking) but we do think it needs to be offset with something a little more interesting to bring it to life.
Natural wood cladding is the perfect choice as it adds a warmth and glamour that's impossible to ignore and highlights the smooth, sleek render itself.
Modern homes are frequently using metal to create interesting exterior features and coated aluminium is chief amongst the most fabulous installations.
You can essentially choose any colour or effect, which leads to some amazing displays of contemporary home design!
Tiles aren't just for kitchens and bathrooms anymore, as this beautiful home proves.
Covered in hard-wearing ceramic tiles, the exterior of the house is perfectly protected. It looks sleek and well-finished without the need for ongoing care and attention.
A great way to add a little heritage to even the most modern of homes is to use locally-sourced quarry stone.
Cut into chunky, textural pieces, it makes for incredible cladding that's impossible to ignore and adds a genuine touch of history to a home.
