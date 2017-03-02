Kitchenettes perfect for small homes

The days of kitchenettes being small, pokey and naff are long gone, as modern day kitchen planners have set about making little spaces not only functional, but also staggeringly beautiful.
You might be raising an eyebrow, especially if you have a kitchen that you've never been able to prettify, but we promise that by the end of this article, you'll be overwhelmed with inspiration and ideas for transforming your space into a stylish haven you can't wait to spend time in. While you're looking at these terrific projects, keep a particular eye out for the following:
Amazing colour schemes—Small kitchens don't have to be dull and you'll really enjoy how colour has been used to create a stunning visual in some of these spaces.
Maximised storage - A small room doesn't have to be any less functional and the way extra storage has been included in a lot of these homes is amazing!
Bold material choices—From stainless steel through to eye-catching ceramics and everything in between, kitchenettes are enjoying all the design privileges of much larger spaces.
So if you're ready to see how your small kitchen could be incredibly beautiful and functional, take a look!
Makes for a seamless cooking to eating transition.
Draws your eye to certain areas and actually makes the space feel bigger!
This wood and glass space looks self-contained and open at the same time.
Have such a gorgeous industrial aesthetic.
Have made this kitchenette look timeless and outrageously chic.
There's always space for a lovely colour pop that adds romantic flavour to a kitchen.
But the small design works perfectly and looks seamless.
These tiles look incredible and really tie the whole colour scheme together.
The ingenious use of suspended shelving adds so much more storage than a small kitchenette should have.
Goes a long way to make a small kitchen really striking.
Have been put to great use as a handy, self-contained kitchen.
Adds a dramatic amount of personal style.
Means that this kitchen feels bigger than it is, making room for a funky fridge!
Nobody ever told these guys bold colour and small kitchens don't mix.
A small corner kitchen has been made stunning with a gorgeous, chunky wooden worktop.
The eye-catching wood choice here makes the kitchen a proper feature, not just a small part of a wider space.
Add bags of style and dynamic flair! The stainless steel appliances are the perfect finishing touch.
Choosing beige cabinets made for an almost invisible installation!
Being able to hide it away is such a fantastic idea!
Made this small kitchen hugely interesting.
This kitchen uses wall niches so effectively. Everything you need without jutting into the room, and the white finish looks so clean.
Helps this kitchen almost disappear into the background, leaving more stylish touches grab all the attention.
Totally transformed this tiny kitchenette into a contemporary haven!
