Kitchenettes perfect for small homes

The days of kitchenettes being small, pokey and naff are long gone, as modern day kitchen planners have set about making little spaces not only functional, but also staggeringly beautiful.

You might be raising an eyebrow, especially if you have a kitchen that you've never been able to prettify, but we promise that by the end of this article, you'll be overwhelmed with inspiration and ideas for transforming your space into a stylish haven you can't wait to spend time in. While you're looking at these terrific projects, keep a particular eye out for the following:

Amazing colour schemes—Small kitchens don't have to be dull and you'll really enjoy how colour has been used to create a stunning visual in some of these spaces.

Maximised storage - A small room doesn't have to be any less functional and the way extra storage has been included in a lot of these homes is amazing!

Bold material choices—From stainless steel through to eye-catching ceramics and everything in between, kitchenettes are enjoying all the design privileges of much larger spaces.

So if you're ready to see how your small kitchen could be incredibly beautiful and functional, take a look!