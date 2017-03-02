Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Kitchenettes perfect for small homes

press profile homify press profile homify
apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura Casa100 Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

The days of kitchenettes being small, pokey and naff are long gone, as modern day kitchen planners have set about making little spaces not only functional, but also staggeringly beautiful. 

You might be raising an eyebrow, especially if you have a kitchen that you've never been able to prettify, but we promise that by the end of this article, you'll be overwhelmed with inspiration and ideas for transforming your space into a stylish haven you can't wait to spend time in. While you're looking at these terrific projects, keep a particular eye out for the following:

Amazing colour schemes—Small kitchens don't have to be dull and you'll really enjoy how colour has been used to create a stunning visual in some of these spaces.

Maximised storage - A small room doesn't have to be any less functional and the way extra storage has been included in a lot of these homes is amazing!

Bold material choices—From stainless steel through to eye-catching ceramics and everything in between, kitchenettes are enjoying all the design privileges of much larger spaces.

So if you're ready to see how your small kitchen could be incredibly beautiful and functional, take a look!

1. Connecting the dining table to the kitchen here

訂製溫暖工業宅，成就單身男子的自在空間, 合觀設計 合觀設計 Industrial style kitchen
合觀設計

合觀設計
合觀設計
合觀設計

Makes for a seamless cooking to eating transition.

2. This bold monochrome design

佳茂上苑, 思維空間設計 思維空間設計 Modern kitchen
思維空間設計

思維空間設計
思維空間設計
思維空間設計

Draws your eye to certain areas and actually makes the space feel bigger!

3. Wood and glass

十畝之間, 禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design 禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design Rustic style kitchen
禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design

禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design
禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design
禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design

This wood and glass space looks self-contained and open at the same time.

4. A dark grey backdrop

無印良品風, IDR室內設計 IDR室內設計 Classic style kitchen
IDR室內設計

IDR室內設計
IDR室內設計
IDR室內設計

Amplifies the beauty of all the natural wood.

5. Blue accents and stainless steel appliances

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura Casa100 Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Casa100 Arquitetura

Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

Have such a gorgeous industrial aesthetic.

6. White wall tiles

Le charme parisien, bypierrepetit bypierrepetit Scandinavian style kitchen
bypierrepetit

bypierrepetit
bypierrepetit
bypierrepetit

Have made this kitchenette look timeless and outrageously chic.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Colour pop

Kuchnia - Wrzos, DoMilimetra DoMilimetra Modern kitchen Purple/Violet
DoMilimetra

DoMilimetra
DoMilimetra
DoMilimetra

There's always space for a lovely colour pop that adds romantic flavour to a kitchen.

8. Space was tight here

夢想中的家, 禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design 禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design Minimalist bedroom
禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design

禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design
禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design
禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design

But the small design works perfectly and looks seamless.

9. Tremendous tiles

Modular Kitchen with Loft ServiceBELL Solutions PVT Ltd KitchenCabinets & shelves Plywood Brown
ServiceBELL Solutions PVT Ltd

Modular Kitchen with Loft

ServiceBELL Solutions PVT Ltd
ServiceBELL Solutions PVT Ltd
ServiceBELL Solutions PVT Ltd

These tiles look incredible and really tie the whole colour scheme together.

10. Stainless steel

”大人かっこいい”ゲストルーム, いえラボ いえラボ Modern kitchen
いえラボ

いえラボ
いえラボ
いえラボ

Reflects every nuance of light here, making the kitchen area shine!

11. Suspended shelving

ブルックリンカフェスタイルなお家, いえラボ いえラボ Scandinavian style kitchen
いえラボ

いえラボ
いえラボ
いえラボ

The ingenious use of suspended shelving adds so much more storage than a small kitchenette should have.

12. A little bit of black

A residence in Shibuya, sorama me Inc. sorama me Inc. Eclectic style kitchen
sorama me Inc.

A residence in Shibuya

sorama me Inc.
sorama me Inc.
sorama me Inc.

Goes a long way to make a small kitchen really striking.

13. Wall niches

みどりのいえ, FEDL（Far East Design Labo） FEDL（Far East Design Labo） Eclectic style kitchen
FEDL（Far East Design Labo）

FEDL（Far East Design Labo）
FEDL（Far East Design Labo）
FEDL（Far East Design Labo）

Have been put to great use as a handy, self-contained kitchen.

14. Bright flooring

APARTAMENTO MB – Tristeza/ Porto Alegre, Ambientta Arquitetura Ambientta Arquitetura Eclectic style kitchen
Ambientta Arquitetura

Ambientta Arquitetura
Ambientta Arquitetura
Ambientta Arquitetura

Adds a dramatic amount of personal style.

15. Open-plan design

Silas Holst & Johannes Nymark House , SIBEL SARIKAYA INTERIOR DESIGN OFFICE SIBEL SARIKAYA INTERIOR DESIGN OFFICE Industrial style kitchen
SIBEL SARIKAYA INTERIOR DESIGN OFFICE

SIBEL SARIKAYA INTERIOR DESIGN OFFICE
SIBEL SARIKAYA INTERIOR DESIGN OFFICE
SIBEL SARIKAYA INTERIOR DESIGN OFFICE

Means that this kitchen feels bigger than it is, making room for a funky fridge!

16. Be bold with colour

Loft z intensywną czerwienią , Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom Industrial style kitchen
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom

Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom

Nobody ever told these guys bold colour and small kitchens don't mix.

17. Chunky wooden worktop

Квартира на ул. Первомайская, A.workshop A.workshop Industrial style kitchen
A.workshop

A.workshop
A.workshop
A.workshop

A small corner kitchen has been made stunning with a gorgeous, chunky wooden worktop.

18. Eye-catching wood

Mini T1, José Tiago Rosa José Tiago Rosa Minimalist kitchen
José Tiago Rosa

José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa

The eye-catching wood choice here makes the kitchen a proper feature, not just a small part of a wider space.

19. Black mosaic tiles

Apartamento pequeno, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Modern kitchen
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Add bags of style and dynamic flair! The stainless steel appliances are the perfect finishing touch.

20. Beige cabinets

Casa K, Progetto Kiwi Architettura Progetto Kiwi Architettura Modern kitchen
Progetto Kiwi Architettura

Progetto Kiwi Architettura
Progetto Kiwi Architettura
Progetto Kiwi Architettura

Choosing beige cabinets made for an almost invisible installation!

21. Is this the ultimate kitchenette?

apartamento en dos alturas, MILL-HOUSE MILL-HOUSE Small kitchens
MILL-HOUSE

MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE

Being able to hide it away is such a fantastic idea!

22. Alternating patterns on the walls and floor

white house, Bibiana Lattuca Bibiana Lattuca
Bibiana Lattuca

Bibiana Lattuca
Bibiana Lattuca
Bibiana Lattuca

Made this small kitchen hugely interesting.

23. Well judged niches

casa di ringhiera, marta novarini architetto marta novarini architetto Modern living room
marta novarini architetto

marta novarini architetto
marta novarini architetto
marta novarini architetto

This kitchen uses wall niches so effectively. Everything you need without jutting into the room, and the white finish looks so clean.

24. Minimalist style

La belleza de lo simple , cs cs Minimalist kitchen
cs

cs
cs
cs

Helps this kitchen almost disappear into the background, leaving more stylish touches grab all the attention.

25. Geometric tiles

2-pokojowy apartamencik, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern kitchen
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Totally transformed this tiny kitchenette into a contemporary haven!

For even more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Combined kitchen/diner space ideas.

​Refurbishment of a house in Balham house
Did any of these designs inspire your kitchen revamp?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks