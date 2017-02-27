A wooden long house in Scotland

Today on homify 360°, we discover a striking structure (which happens to be situated in a fantastic location as well) that was so popular, it was even featured on home design programmes on British television. The reason is not only for its beautiful style or eye-catching design, but because it revisited a tradition that prevailed in its specific area during the Viking age: the wooden long house.

A long house is a type of long, proportionately narrow, single-room structure created by various peoples from different regions of the world, including Europe, Asia and North America. Many were built from wood and often represent the earliest form of permanent structure in many cultures.

Of course today’s discovery is a slight tweak on the creations that sprang forth many centuries ago.

Let’s take a look!