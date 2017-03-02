Your browser is out-of-date.

Remodelling a small old-fashioned home

We're no strangers to amazing home design revamps, but this might just be one of the more dramatically successful ones we've ever come across. 

Taking formerly bland and uninspiring spaces and adding unusual materials, bold contrasts and daring style accents overturned this home and we tip our cap to the interior designer that masterminded the whole project. 

Amazing details, ingenious storage and a real eye for finishes that will look fresh and contemporary for years to come all contributed to the creation of a wonderful home that's filled with gorgeous touches worth copying. 

Don't just believe us… believe your own eyes!

Before: The most boring living room ever

Dull as dishwater, right? 

There's literally nothing interesting or unique about this living room and while it might be an okay size, it isn't exactly giving us the impetus to start decorating our homes to match.

After: Unbelievable style

homify Modern living room
How on earth did this happen? Suddenly, this living room is everything we've ever wanted, but never knew we did.

The opulent golden tones of the wood floor pop, the lighting is incredible, the French doors suddenly look more elegant and what happened to that wall? Is that textural stone cladding? 

We need a closer look!

After: We're speechless!

homify Modern kitchen
Not only has the main wall in the living room been clad in the most sumptuous and enticing black textural stone, but an internal wall has also been removed to open-plan the living room with a new kitchen installation. 

If this was our kitchen, we'd want to sit on the sofa and stare at it all evening! With a contrasting black floor, dark cabinets and luxurious wooden counters, it's everything anyone with any nuance of design talent would want.

Before: Basic doesn't quite cut it

From the sublime new kitchen to this rubbish hallway. What a comedown! 

Yellow walls, naff tiles on the floor and a wood-clad ceiling is all sorts of wrong, managing to make the space seem tiny, claustrophobic and totally devoid of style.

After: Everything's all-white

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
We've said it before and we'll say it again; a tub of white paint can solve most design errors.

By giving the hallways a white revamp (with the exception of the floor), there's much more contemporary chic going on, not to mention more space! 

That wooden floor is wonderfully warm and elegant, offering cohesion throughout the entire apartment.

Before: Our biggest bugbear

Those of you who are regular visitors to homify will know how much we absolutely hate dingy, old-fashioned bathrooms and this one is not changing our opinion. 

So outdated and badly laid out, this is a nightmare room that we'd never feel clean in!

After: A breath of fresh air

homify Modern bathroom
See what a difference some sleek tiles, a modern shower and simple suite items can have? 

Clean, elegant and contemporary, this is a bathroom that shouldn't ever date and would actually be a pleasure to use. Grey is also the colour right now so this is bang on!

After: Fit for a queen

homify Modern style bedroom
We're loving how seamless and cohesive this apartment is, with white in all the main living spaces and that rich wooden flooring adding some luxury. 

This master bedroom is nothing short of generous in terms of proportions, and with a wall-mounted television and built-in wardrobes, there's a commitment to a modern and unfussy finishes throughout.

After: Hidden gems

homify Modern style bedroom
We told you there was some ingenious storage in this apartment and here's the proof! 

Open up those sleek wardrobe doors and you'll find this incredible closet, designed to cater to every fashion whim imaginable. It's this attention to detail that sets this transformation apart and should inspire you to get more creative with your own storage solutions!

For another amazing overhaul project, take a look at this Ideabook: Updating a small old-fashioned home.

