Top 5 Projects of the Week: Modernising a Small 1920s Semi-Detached Home to Home Trends for 2016

It's that time of the week once more. The time when we take a moment to reflect on what's been of most interest to YOU on homify during the last week.
Our first look back on Top 5 is at what, on the surface, looks like a standard 1920s British semi but which hides a very modern secret at the back! In our ever eclectic roundup we'll also revisit a great example of an ideal small family home, the advice we offered to avoid home furnishing disasters and how to improve your home's garden privacy. We can also take another look at our feature on Home Trends 2016, which garnered lots of attention and proved, as always, what a fashionable bunch you are!
So, get comfortable, enjoy the projects and then let us know which was your favourite in the comments…
With a classic 1920s frontage, you would be forgiven for thinking that this house wouldn’t hold any surprises, inside or at the back, but how wrong you would be! In fact, it has been transformed so dramatically that you were totally shocked, which possibly explains why it attracted so much attention on the site.
Originally a three bedroom and one bathroom property, the house has been transformed by the team at Paul Wiggins Architects into a five bed, three bath luxury home, complete with usable basement. The original garage was kept and converted into a self-contained motorbike zone, while the basement has become an amazing gymnasium and wine cellar.
Our second most read article of the week was The Superb Small Family Home. Defined by a superlative design and enhanced by a gorgeous choice of materials and scheme, this breathtaking single story residence is a true standout. Beautifully interconnected and oriented to the west and north to capture abundant sunlight, the lucky owners have the unlimited potential to entertain and unwind in a fresh and light-filled setting.
Still generating momentum as the end of the year rapidly approaches, but currently #3 on this week's list, is our feature on Home Trends 2016 and what homify predict will be some of the big interior fashion's of the next twelve months.
These new trends will assume a metal personality with a moody interior and symmetrical shapes, as well as making some effort to reconnect with nature. We will slowly abandon the traditions of long and relaxing baths and turn towards efficiency and sustainability. Upcycling and repurposing of all conceivable creations will also continue to gain popularity.
If you are a trend follower, or even if you just feel that your home is in need of some updating, then you're sure to love this!
We Brits love our gardens but we're also well known for our often guarded personalities and reluctance to share our feelings with those around us. As many people consider their gardens to be quite private spaces, perhaps it stands to reason that our look at The Best Garden Privacy Options was such a popular destination with you this week.
From wood panelling to manicured hedges, we examined six possible options that could make the difference between a gorgeous outdoor area, in which you feel safe and enclosed, or an outdoor space that leaves you feeling exposed and uncomfortable.
The final hit was our look at how you can avoid those common furnishing mistakes, such as purchasing furniture sets, making rushed and ill-advised decisions on your interior lighting and avoiding injecting some of your character and personality into your home.
If you're already nodding your head in recognition of these problems, why are you still reading this? Head over to the article immediately and see what other pitfalls we can help you navigate!
See you again next Sunday!