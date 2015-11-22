Top 5 Projects of the Week: Modernising a Small 1920s Semi-Detached Home to Home Trends for 2016

It's that time of the week once more. The time when we take a moment to reflect on what's been of most interest to YOU on homify during the last week.

Our first look back on Top 5 is at what, on the surface, looks like a standard 1920s British semi but which hides a very modern secret at the back! In our ever eclectic roundup we'll also revisit a great example of an ideal small family home, the advice we offered to avoid home furnishing disasters and how to improve your home's garden privacy. We can also take another look at our feature on Home Trends 2016, which garnered lots of attention and proved, as always, what a fashionable bunch you are!

So, get comfortable, enjoy the projects and then let us know which was your favourite in the comments…