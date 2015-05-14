Affordable housing solutions: Prefab by the sea

As the price of homes continues to rise, and as the tiny home movement takes off in big ways, small independent companies are forever coming up with new ways for people to live more affordable, more simple, and less materialistic lives. Living in a small house does not mean you cannot create the home of your dreams, or live in a home that is not stylish, comfortable, and complete with all the modern trimmings. Whilst living by the beach in Spain is the dream for many, one couple have chosen to live in the Spanish seaside city of Alicante in a small, prefabricated home that is worlds away from the dingy and soulless prefabricated homes of the past. A home of 51 square metres, put together by two builders in just 10 days and without the help of bulldozers or cranes, this eco-friendly home is forward-thinking, sleek, all in an ingeniously designed way.