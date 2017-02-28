Step-by-step guide to home renovations (part one)

Renovating a property might sound like a big undertaking – that’s because it is! Even though run-down houses can represent real bargain potential and can provide a fantastic way to stretch a budget and get more home for your money, it is not a project that should be taken lightly.

Renovation certainly doesn’t come without its risks, and first-time renovators can easily come unstuck, especially if they are tempted to rush into starting work without first taking stock of the structural condition of the property.

Like everything in life, there is a logical order in which home renovation works should be undertaken – and what luck, for we have it right here…