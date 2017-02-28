A highly efficient Massachusetts home

For today’s homify 360° discovery, we travel across the pond to Truro in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, where a spacious beach house lies in wait for us. Measuring a grand 660 m², this USA beach beauty is not just about size and style, but also about being energy efficient (it is the norm for 21st century living, after all).

First of all, the house is located on a narrow lot at an environmentally (and culturally) sensitive site – half of the land in Truro is in the protected conservation area known as the Cape Cod National Seashore. And secondly, the house only sees its residents for the length of the long New England summer, and over the weekends for the rest of the year—such variation in occupancy definitely requires creative solutions in order to decrease energy usage and environmental impact.

Boston-based architectural firm ZeroEnergy Design is the professional team deserving all the credit for this gorgeous creation.

Shall we have a look?