Modern new build home in Aberdeenshire

For our latest homify 360° project, we take a look at a contemporary new home that was slotted into the granite walls of a redundant agricultural building. Located in Scotland and created by the expert architects of Retool Architecture, this new structure was tailored exactly to fit in with the climate and landscape so that the living areas could open up to a private garden, not to mention the agricultural landscape which just about surrounds the house.

To make the home design practical, the bedrooms were positioned in the former hay lofts, with the living spaces downstairs to catch as much sun as possible – thanks to the amount of glass used, of course.

But before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s see some visual representation…