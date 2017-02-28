Modern new build home in Aberdeenshire

For our latest homify 360° project, we take a look at a contemporary new home that was slotted into the granite walls of a redundant agricultural building. Located in Scotland and created by the expert architects of Retool Architecture, this new structure was tailored exactly to fit in with the climate and landscape so that the living areas could open up to a private garden, not to mention the agricultural landscape which just about surrounds the house.
To make the home design practical, the bedrooms were positioned in the former hay lofts, with the living spaces downstairs to catch as much sun as possible – thanks to the amount of glass used, of course.
But before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s see some visual representation…
What it must be like to live in such a lush and beautiful landscape!
Not only do the greens of the surroundings ensure a picturesque location, they also contrast visually with the earthy hues of the structure – both the stone and oak.
Thanks to granite, green oak and large amounts of glass, the new structure presents a sturdy yet stylish house.
A large open-plan layout allows the living areas to blend seamlessly together, which, of course, also encourages socialising amongst the inhabitants.
Thanks to large amounts of glass facing in the right direction, the interiors get a decent dose of sunshine during the day. And even though it’s by no means small or cramped (the area flaunts a total layout of 225 m²), the designers in charge opted to include a respectable amount of furniture- and décor pieces, which gives the house a charming and “lived in” look.
The great thing about having such high ceilings is the opportunity they afford you in terms of space and extra rooms. And here we get to see how one of the upstairs areas got turned into a television room, complete with stylish sofas, patterned rug and dark-hued coffee table.
Notice the skylights which ensure that this room is light years away from feeling gloomy or boxed in.
Of course such splendid wooden trusses aren’t only there for support, as nobody can deny the visual appeal they add to the interiors.
For our last look, we take a quick glimpse at the upstairs bedroom, decked out in snow-white hues to contrast with the warm-toned wood of the beams, floor and doors.
Our favourite piece in here? Definitely those oh-so striking (and very elongated) table lamps that help to give the room a taller look and feel.
