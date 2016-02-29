Interior Decoration ideas for modern home

Living by the sea is a dream for many people; the fresh sea air, the feeling of freedom and the opportunity for taking scenic walks as and when you like, whether to clear away those cobwebs, get fit or simply enjoy the views.

This four bedroom family house in Sandbanks, Poole, enjoys a peaceful seaside location, as well as spectacular views from the house itself. The property was designed by David James Architects and the finished result is testament to their skill. Classic and contemporary interiors run throughout the home and an impeccable attention to detail means the house looks stylish and luxurious from top to bottom. The quality of the fittings, fixtures and furnishings is instantly apparent, creating a chic but accessible image.

To discover what we mean, read on…