Interior Decoration ideas for modern home

Living by the sea is a dream for many people; the fresh sea air, the feeling of freedom and the opportunity for taking scenic walks as and when you like, whether to clear away those cobwebs, get fit or simply enjoy the views.
This four bedroom family house in Sandbanks, Poole, enjoys a peaceful seaside location, as well as spectacular views from the house itself. The property was designed by David James Architects and the finished result is testament to their skill. Classic and contemporary interiors run throughout the home and an impeccable attention to detail means the house looks stylish and luxurious from top to bottom. The quality of the fittings, fixtures and furnishings is instantly apparent, creating a chic but accessible image.
To discover what we mean, read on…
This modern home grabs the attention of passers-by with its striking mix of wraparound windows, wooden panelling and fresh white walls.
The spacious courtyard feels almost endless as it reaches out to the decking, which is just one of the spectacular spots where the occupants can sit out and enjoy the sunshine. One thing is for sure, this house makes a big impression before we've even had a look inside. It certainly isn't afraid to take up space and let itself be seen.
Cream and white are a foolproof choice for the bathroom and this design implements the colour scheme to perfection.
The classic white bathtub received a modern twist, boasting an interesting new shape that gives the room a modern edge. The sleek cabinets ensure the area never looks untidy or crowded with products and the 'his 'n hers' sinks are a practical feature, which make the process of getting ready that little bit quicker!
There are so many positive points to pick out from this fantastic outdoor dining area. First of all, the high walls form a barrier from the wind whilst also offering plenty of privacy so the occupants can feel well guarded in every sense.
The fireplace provides heat when temperatures begins to drop, meaning this garden can be used all year round. The classic decking is complemented by the cream and chocolate brown colour scheme, forming a very tasteful scene that makes us eager to remain outdoors.
This kitchen is undeniably spectacular! The design incorporates elements of modern and classic furnishings and prints, combined with state-of-the-art appliances that are ideal for any of the home's ambitious budding chefs.
The tiles underfoot appear to be marble or stone, providing a glossy finish that looks classic and luxurious. Reflective surfaces have been utilised to create a greater sense of space and the open plan layout allows the natural light to spill into every nook and cranny.
A splash of orange, alongside the black and white feather print upholstery, elevate the room to the next level.
The neutral colour scheme continues in the hallway, which is itself an impressive and attractive space. The glass balustrade reaches up the landing, giving the area a modern feel without blocking the natural light from the lower floor.
The spiral chandelier adds a touch of classic glamour whilst creating a playful visual effect. To maximise the cool and calm ambience of the upper floor, a stunning sunset has been captured in a contemporary piece of wall art.
