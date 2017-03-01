Building a timber garage

Garages and tool sheds sometimes get a bad rep. And undeservedly so, seeing as the functionality that they bring to homes and people’s lifestyles.
We all know a garage is not only about housing a vehicle or a few boxes of seasonal clothing (and Christmas lights, beach umbrellas, the tax returns from five years ago, etc.), but can also help with storing a myriad of different elements, including tools (if it’s executed in a manner that’s more ‘storage’ than ‘clutter’, of course).
But before we digress too far from today’s discovery here on homify 360°, let get back on course to a location in Scotland where a family home required a working shed/garage to complement the main structure (made from oak wood).
Let’s start at the very beginning… a very good place to start!
Every great project has to start somewhere (hard to believe, but even the Taj Mahal was a small heap of stone at some point in time), and here we see the very early stages of this garage.
This point of the building phase already saw a neat little stone enclosure in which the cars are being parked, with a colourful garden in the front. However, this won’t do much good to keep the vehicles secluded from the elements, which is why more work was in store for this design.
Those wooden trusses (the structural framework which will support the roof) for the garage/shed are coming along quite nicely.
And speaking of trusses, are you aware that timber roof trusses were designed in the medieval ages? Earlier roofs had been supported by coupled rafters – pairs of rafters linked by horizontal beams. However, such roofs were structurally weak and, lacking any longitudinal support, were prone to collapsing.
We can’t deny that this little structure (even though it’s more of a carport than a garage at this stage) is just too cute. Those wooden surfaces (in a warm hue to contrast with the rich landscape in the background) offset most splendidly with the raw appeal of the exposed stone walls.
Let’s skip ahead to the finishing stages of the project.
And there we have it: the project that started out as a few sticks in the ground and became a stunning garage, thanks to the inclusion of, among other things, walls and a door!
Today, this structure is being used to not only house the homeowners’ cars and bicycles, but also doubles up as a work shop and tool shed. Bravo, professionals!
