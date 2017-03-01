Building a timber garage

Garages and tool sheds sometimes get a bad rep. And undeservedly so, seeing as the functionality that they bring to homes and people’s lifestyles.

We all know a garage is not only about housing a vehicle or a few boxes of seasonal clothing (and Christmas lights, beach umbrellas, the tax returns from five years ago, etc.), but can also help with storing a myriad of different elements, including tools (if it’s executed in a manner that’s more ‘storage’ than ‘clutter’, of course).

But before we digress too far from today’s discovery here on homify 360°, let get back on course to a location in Scotland where a family home required a working shed/garage to complement the main structure (made from oak wood).

Let’s start at the very beginning… a very good place to start!